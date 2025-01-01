Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered are the three games available for the PlayStation Plus January 2025 monthly lineup. The first game is a DC-based shooter inspired by a group of anti-heroes. Unfortunately, it wasn't well-received when it first launched in 2024.

WB Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Joins PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Lineup

According to the PlayStation Blog, all three games can be accessed through the subscription service on January 7. If you haven't been confident enough in the product to purchase Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you'll be able to download the game to your PS5 when it joins the PlayStation Plus January 2025 monthly lineup. It isn't much of a deal, however, as the game is currently 95% off on Steam for $3.49 as of the time of writing.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League works on a surface level, but look beneath the surface and there isn’t enough for story, live service, shooter or DC fans to properly enjoy long-term," said our 2.5 out of 5 review. For free, the game can be a fairly enjoyable experience as the third-person shooting mechanics feel solid, and the script has some great writing. However, we've ranked it as the worst Arkhamverse game.

A better game that's included, arguably, is The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. It has an overall Very Positive rating on Steam and has been highly rated by critics. 98% of outlets recommended the game, according to OpenCritic. The aggregate website also reports that there's a 90 Top Critic average. The game plays around with the idea of player choice, and you can affect the outcomes as to how you react to the narrator of The Stanley Parable. Hilarity ensues.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a Highlight

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is also available for PlayStation Plus members later this month. You can be one of the racers or the policemen chasing them down in an exhilarating driving experience. "The feel of the racing itself is superb," said our review of the game in 2020. "Even the lightest vehicle has a weight behind it when going around a curve, and higher-end vehicles hit a sense of speed that can be intimidating at first, as the scenery flies by." It should be a great game for racing fans, but you can get it fairly cheaply currently. It's 89% off right now on Steam, as of the time of writing.