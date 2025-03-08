Quick Links

Completing Suikoden 1 requires recruiting all 108 Stars of Destiny characters. In addition to providing your Liberation Army with combatants, strategists, and support staff, being able to successfully recruit every character will improve your headquarters prior to the final mission. Additionally, players who finish the game with an incomplete collection of characters will not be able to access the game's true ending.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire recruitment process of each character in Suikoden 1. From automatic main story recruits to missable optional characters that require specific conditions and timing. Also, this recruitment guide will list down each character's locations, prerequisite characters, required items, castle level needed, and other related requirements. Recruitable characters are listed according to their appearance in the main story.

Gregminster Capital

Exploring Gregminster in Suikoden I HD Remaster.

The following is a list of available Stars of Destiny characters when you start at Gregminster Capital. This includes each character's base levels, locations, and unlocking requirements. This section covers the events that occurred before leaving the capital.

Some characters, like Pahn, will leave your party for some time. Transfer their armor, accessories, and items to other party members before they depart. You can give the saved equipment and stuff to new party members to use.

Character

Base Level

Star

Attack Range

Location
Tir Mcdohl Hero Character Icon Suikoden 1 HD Remaster.

Tir McDohl (Hero) (M)

Level 1

Tenkai

Medium

Gregminster

How to Recruit
  • Start at Gregminster Palace.
  • Playable at the start of the main story.

Ted Character Icon Suikoden 1 HD Remaster.

Ted (L)

Level 1

None

Long

Gregminster

How to Recruit
  • Start Magician's Island Mission.
  • Joins when you speak to him.
  • IMPORTANT: Before leaving Rockland
    • Transfer equipment and items to other characters.

Gremio Character Icon Suikoden 1 HD Remaster.

Gremio (M)

Level 1

Tenei

Medium

Gregminster

How to Recruit
  • Start Magician's Island Mission.
  • Joins when you speak to him.
  • IMPORTANT: After rescuing Liukan in Soniere Prison
    • Transfer equipment and items to other characters.

Pahn Character Icon Suikoden 1 HD Remaster.

Pahn (S)

Level 1

Tentai

Small

Gregminster

How to Recruit
  • Start Magician's Island Mission.
  • Joins temporarily when you speak to him.
  • IMPORTANT: Before leaving Rockland
    • Transfer equipment and items to other characters.

Cleo Character Icon Suikoden 1 HD Remaster.

Cleo (L)

Level 1

Tenman

Long

Gregminster

How to Recruit
  • Start Magician's Island Mission.
  • Joins when you speak to her.