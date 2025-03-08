Completing Suikoden 1 requires recruiting all 108 Stars of Destiny characters. In addition to providing your Liberation Army with combatants, strategists, and support staff, being able to successfully recruit every character will improve your headquarters prior to the final mission. Additionally, players who finish the game with an incomplete collection of characters will not be able to access the game's true ending.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire recruitment process of each character in Suikoden 1. From automatic main story recruits to missable optional characters that require specific conditions and timing. Also, this recruitment guide will list down each character's locations, prerequisite characters, required items, castle level needed, and other related requirements. Recruitable characters are listed according to their appearance in the main story.

Gregminster Capital

The following is a list of available Stars of Destiny characters when you start at Gregminster Capital. This includes each character's base levels, locations, and unlocking requirements. This section covers the events that occurred before leaving the capital.

Some characters, like Pahn, will leave your party for some time. Transfer their armor, accessories, and items to other party members before they depart. You can give the saved equipment and stuff to new party members to use.