The world of Suikoden 2 urges you to gather 108 Stars of Destiny in order to unlock the game's truest and best endings. In addition to the Stars of Destiny characters, you can recruit more characters, bringing the total number of characters available to recruit to 123. Recruiting all the necessary characters, from soldiers to strategists to support staff, will enable your headquarters to get ready for the long and final mission and battles.

Related Suikoden 1 HD Remaster: How to Recruit All 108 Stars of Destiny Characters Need help with Suikoden 1 HD Remaster's 108 Stars of Destiny characters? Our guide has everything you need recruit all characters in the game!

This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire recruitment process of each character in Suikoden 2. From automatic main story recruits to missable optional characters that require specific conditions and timing. Also, this recruitment guide will list down each character's locations, prerequisite characters, required items, castle level needed, and other related requirements. Recruitable characters are listed according to their appearance in the main story.

Tenzan Pass, Mercenary Fortress, and Kyaro

The Stars of Destiny characters listed below are available when you start at Tenzan Pass, and when you make your first visits to the Mercenary Fortress, Ryube, and Kyaro. This section covers the events that occurred after escaping Tenzan Pass and before visiting Kyaro.

Suikoden 2 HD Remaster's settings menu allows you to disable the event timer. This will allow you to recruit Clive and complete his questline without time constraints, unlike the original game.