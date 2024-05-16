Key Takeaways Summer Game Fest 24 needs to reveal substantial games that we've been waiting ages for.

A good example of a game we want to hear of is Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has been taking forever to develop.

Another title we're eager to learn more about is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and we're hoping BioWare and EA share updates soon, i.e during this year's Summer Game Fest.

With June fast approaching, the thoughts of gamers and game makers alike are turning to June and the successor to E3: Summer Game Fest. Indeed, the biggest week in gaming has endured and remains the one time of year when makers do their utmost to surprise, delight and, yeah, hype up their customers for what’s coming next.

This is when the magic happens when it comes to announcements, and there are more than a few games fans have been dying to hear about for years now, some so much so that another year’s absence would be absolutely devastating. Seriously, we've got to hear more about all of these really soon!

1 BioShock 4

Columbia and Rapture Should Have Only Been the Beginning

One would think that a fourth entry in the acclaimed and wildly popular BioShock series is something that would be on the development fast track. Yet, despite having been announced more than four years ago, 2K has yet to say anything more about BioShock 4.

BioShock as a series is already more than fifteen years old now, and the last game, BioShock Infinite, is already over ten. If the series is going to continue to be relevant, then 2K needs to show something substantial, and it needs to do it sooner rather than later.

2 Beyond Good and Evil 2

Show Us It Isn’t Vaporware, Ubisoft!

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has basically become the new Duke Nukem Forever for how long it’s taking Ubisoft to produce it. It’d be one thing if the project had been definitively canceled, but even as recently as 2021, development was confirmed to be progressing. However, with the tragic loss of its director, Emil Morel, last year, it’s anyone’s guess whether it still has a shot at releasing someday.

If nothing further surfaces at Summer Game Fest or the other major shows this year, then fans might need to face up to the idea that Beyond Good and Evil 2 will likely remain a fantasy.

3 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

We Gotta See How the Reckoning Plays Out!

Last year, fans got a big piece of news about the next Dragon Age game: it reached alpha. Indeed, after being in development on some level since 2015, BioWare staff could now play through Dragon Age: Dreadwolf from start to finish. Little has been shown since, but that could just mean that BioWare and EA are waiting for the right time to do so.

There’s no better time than Summer Game Fest, so Dragon Age: Dreadwolf should be a big one to watch for next month. Indeed, it would be crazy not to see it this year, considering how badly both BioWare and EA need Dragon Age to stay relevant.

4 Skate Story

When Will This Story Begin??

First revealed in 2020 and then appearing again in 2022 with Devolver Digital backing it, a Blood Cultures soundtrack, and striking visuals, Skate Story was something exciting even for those who weren’t typically into skating. Unfortunately, precious little has been shown since, with the most recent info blip being a short IGN "gameplay" trailer featuring no new footage.

Skate Story’s tale of a demon made of “glass and pain” trying to skate out of the underworld is at once both way out there and strangely touching. It’s a story that deserves to see the light of day and needs to see it soon, lest it be forgotten.

5 Kingdom Hearts 4

Is Sora Having Trouble Deciding Which Disney Worlds to Visit or Something?

Kingdom Hearts 4 is supposed to be the start of a new chapter in the overarching Kingdom Hearts story. This new “Lost Master Arc” will supposedly bring some changes with it, yet it still remains unclear what that actually means for fans of the series.

It’s confirmed that Sora, Donald and Goofy are all coming back for another adventure thanks to their appearance in the announcement trailer, but that’s about all that can be confirmed despite now being two years out from that trailer. The series hasn’t had such a long information drought before, so another year without news would be concerning at the very least.

6 The Outer Worlds 2

Don’t Let All That Potential Go to Waste!

Despite not quite living up to fan expectations of “Fallout: New Vegas but in space,” The Outer Worlds still won itself a strong following and even strong enough sales to justify a sequel. However, neither Obsidian Entertainment nor Xbox have said scarcely anything more about The Outer Worlds 2 since its initial announcement in 2021. We know it’ll take place in a new star system, but that’s it.

Considering how so many former Bethesda studios were closed recently, some timely news or even gameplay for The Outer Worlds 2 would go a long way toward assuring everyone that both the game and Obsidian are still kicking.

7 Grand Theft Auto 6

Show Us What Kinds of Mischief We Can Look Forward To Already, Rockstar!

After nearly a decade of silence, details on Grand Theft Auto 6 finally got out a couple of years ago, and, later last year, Rockstar itself revealed not only the game’s setting but also one of its main characters. The company has also hinted that this will be the series’ biggest and most detailed playspace yet.

It’s also only about a year away from release now as well, meaning the time is ripe for a proper gameplay reveal. It’s one thing to get a brief look at a modern Vice City; it’s another to see what all we’ll actually get to do there.

8 The Elder Scrolls VI

Could You At Least Tell Us What Province We’ll Be Visiting, Todd?

The Elder Scrolls VI was teased all the way back at E3 2018, and that’s pretty much it. The game exists, and Bethesda has stated that there are playable builds of the game now, but there still hasn’t been any official news yet. With Starfield out the door to mixed reception and Microsoft working hard to downsize at Bethesda’s expense, it’d be a real relief to see some progress on this.

The Elder Scrolls game style is pretty well-known at this point, so it would be enough just to get an idea of what the game will look like and finally learn where it’ll be set.

9 Hollow Knight: Silksong

We’re Dying to See More Hornet, Team Cherry!

With Hollow Knight: Silksong’s last proposed release window (June 2023) now almost a year past, it’s probably safe to say that fans are feeling a bit impatient. Team Cherry’s near-total lack of communication hasn’t helped matters either, with the last “update” being a response tweet confirming that the game is still in development.

Even if gameplay is still too much to ask for right now, a new trailer showcasing Pharloom, a boss or two and Hornet’s kit of abilities would really help us understand how much there is to look forward to once the game finally releases.

10 Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Dread Can Only Hold Us Over For So Long

Rumor has it that Metroid fans aren’t the only ones anxious to see something from the Metroid Prime 4 team. Five years out from the game’s 2019 development restart, it seems that Nintendo is also eager to finally show the game again. If that’s true, then the summer Nintendo Direct would be the venue to do so.

Nintendo will most likely also be showing its successor to the Switch soon too, and what better way to get fans excited for that than by showing them what could very likely be one of its first big games?