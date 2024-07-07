Key Takeaways The week-long Summer Games Done Quick 2024 speedrunning event concluded, with $2,546,290 raised for Doctors Without Borders.

Games showcased at the event included Balatro, Destiny, Hollow Knight, and much more.

The event closed with runs of last year's Super Mario RPG remake and Elden Ring, with a Shadow of the Erdtree showcase.

Well, the week is over, the dust has settled, and another Games Done Quick event has raised a massive amount of money for charity. Summer Games Done Quick 2024 was held from June 30 to July 6, having raised a whopping $2,546,290 for Doctors Without Borders. It was a smooth showcase of some superb speedrunning skills and strategies, and while tight times for everyone meant that the grand total still hasn't reached the heights of $3 million and beyond set by previous years, it still managed to edge out Awesome Games Done Quick 2024's total and helped to do a lot of good. More importantly, this event marked a grand total of fifty million dollars raised so far by all Games Done Quick events (with over $23 million of that raised for DWB/MSF), showing just how much the event has grown over the years and how much it has helped out various causes.

As for the actual runs, there were so many of them that were impressive or notable in one way or another that we felt it would be best just to recap them by going over what was showcased each day, chronologically. It should be noted that this isn't a wholly comprehensive recap, if only because this writer naturally couldn't find the time to view every single run 24/7 over the past week (heck, I'm still reeling from all the Summer Game Fest showcases), but at least consider this a list of highlights, and click any link below to watch the run in full over on the official Games Done Quick YouTube page, where you can view all the other runs as well.

Sunday, June 30

Things kicked off on the first day (or the first half-day) with none other than Doki Doki Literature Club creator Dan Salvato, who came out to do something that had been requested for years: An All Melons run of Yoshi's Story, something that makes the N64 platformer much more difficult. From there, we had runs of Minecraft Dungeons and Mega Man 9 that were boosted by early incentives, a run of Ratchet and Clank, our first taste of 2024 gaming content with Splatoon 3: Side Order, followed up by fellow Nintendo DLC Pokémon Violet: The Teal Mask and a run of Halo 2 on Legendary, before wrapping up with a run of a remastered Tomb Raider I from the recent collection, with a bid war leading to Lara wearing a bathrobe through it all, along with creative use switching between graphical styles in order to exploit glitches.

Monday, July 1

So with Day 1 starting things off relatively lightly and ending as the midnight hour approached, it was time for the wee morning hours of Day 2 to start things off on a crazier note. The day began with an Enter the Gungeon race and a run of Bayonetta 2 on Infinite Climax, and as day began to break, recent indie titles like Afterimage were run back-to-back with '90s SNES platformers like Smart Ball. The likes of Live a Live and Lone Fungus were followed by a run of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, the first wholly brand new game of 2024 to appear, complete with the first of many cute pets to appear thanks to an incentive. A Sonic block came later, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles alongside the fan-made Sonic Project 06 and Sonic Robo Blast 2, the latter being run by Argick, whose motor mouth commentary made it an immediate highlight.

The Sonic block was followed by a nice surprise with a run of the recent drilling platformer Pepper Grinder, surprising due to both the fact that it was a last-minute replacement for an Ecco the Dolphin run, and in how the "Mary Poppins" technique used by shovelclaws utterly broke the game. Bomberman 64 and Spelunky runs provided further highlights before we got to our first Bonus Game of the event, none other than this year's breakout hit Balatro, with a three-deck skipless run. Unfortunately, runner Cizah ran into bad luck with the Plasma Deck that started things off, with RNG denying them the cards that they needed. Said deck had to be abandoned, though the Checkered Deck and (ironically) the Abandoned Deck led to instant success afterwards. Celeste, now a mainstay at GDQ events, appeared with an epic run of Celeste Custom Maps: Monika's D-Sides, before the day closed with a 100% run of Metroid Fusion.

Tuesday, July 2

Day 3 kicked off with the Horror Block, starting with Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 before runner suavepeanut took the stage with an Alan% run of Alan Wake 2 (covering Alan's side of the story), and thanks to an incentive, showed off with an epic dance number during "Herald of Darkness." We had some Doom 64 to continue the horror before runner Asuka424 then got a Personal Best with Maid of Sker, and then we later got a sci-fi block with tbcr running The Terminator: Skynet before returning for one last bit of horror with Killing Time, where they set a new World Record with a Good Ending run. A different kind of old-school horror surfaced when the Virtual Boy appeared, but the 100% run of Wario Land on it was more than welcome. A quick NES block gave us a well-known classic with Ninja Gaiden and a cult classic with Little Samson, followed by a mini-Mega Man block with Mega Man X5 and Mega Man 4.

A Sunset Riders run gave us another musical moment, followed by a unique 1v1 Lockout Bingo Race with Chibi-Robo that had the audience cheering for divorce (it makes sense in context, mostly). More quirkiness followed with Katamari Forever before Blazing Chrome and Astral Chain later led to a nice bit of action, before Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Mass Effect 2 provided some deeper substance later that night, the latter receiving a "No One Left Behind" run thanks to an incentive. The closer for the day was ptminsker's 100% Base Game Shipless run of Outer Wilds, and if you're wondering just how you run a spacefaring game like Outer Wilds without a ship...well, let's just say they found a rather delightfully crazy way to do so.

Wednesday, July 3

Day 4 began with a fan game, Undertale Yellow, featuring a True Pacifist Run that was challenged by a bid war over whether the final boss should be killed or spared, though mercy won in the end. My Friendly Neighborhood then got in some scares beyond the Horror Block, followed by the event's longest run at over four hours with the SNES RPG Lufia II, complete with an incentive met that required solving "The World's Most Difficult Puzzle." Gunbrella then gave us our second Devolver Digital platformer to be run, this one with more natural Mary Poppins movements, and a mini-block of the first episodes from Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was followed by a True Ending run of the enigmatic puzzler Void Stranger, complete with incetive for a CIF boss fight. We were warned about possible spoiler, but as GDQ noted on Twitter after, it's hard to get spoilers when Spirialis was running it so unbelievably fast.

An incentive made sure that a Middle-earth: Shadow of War run got a Sauron boss battle, but a battle against Tolkien's big baddie paled in epicness compared to a six-person run of PowerWash Simulator's Spongebob DLC, complete with bonus Final Fantasy 7 DLC level (a second incentive to wash Cloud's bike was sadly not met). After a Half-Life 2 race, more fan-made content came with Super "Sonic Saves the World" World and Kaizo Mario Galaxy, both of which required an insane amount of skill. Old School Runescape had folks arguing over a boot, Hollow Knight gave us one impressive race and a quick bonus race afterwards, and the day closed with our second bonus game, a solo Wrath of the Machine raid in Destiny courtesy of runner Jubb Jubb.

Thursday, July 4

Day 5 began with a StarCraft: Brood War run, followed by a run of The Talos Principle 2 by Pr0tal, another of last year's best puzzlers. Unlike Void Stranger, we were told that we needn't be afraid of spoilers here, largely because the runner's "qumping" technique allowed them to use the photo mode to allow them to fly through the air, only having to officially solve about seven puzzles at best. If that sounds silly, then you can consider it a prelude to SGDQ's much-beloved Silly Block, headlined by CD-i Zelda throwback Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, complete with an incentive to watch all the cutscenes. And after Mad Panic Coaster and Muscle March delivered some Japanese craziness that required insane reflexes, the theatrics surprisingly continued with incentives to see all cutscenes in the Sega CD platformer Wild Woody and to have commentators do voice acting for indie title Sushi Soul Universe, before the block concluded in a more wholesome manner with '90s edutainment puzzler Zoombinis and the PS1 adaptation of Stuart Little 2.

After the silliness, Celeste reappeared with a 100% run of another fan game, Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, right before an incentive got us a Challenge Mode run of Pokémon White 2. Impressive stunts were shown off in TrackMania Sunrise, indie roguelike MMO raiding simulator Rabbit and Steel got a Four-Player Hard Showcase, and Halo 3 had 4-Player Co-op on Legendary with a "Bluey Mode" that allowed for confetti and hoorays, and yet all of that paled compared to what came next, what was arguably the main event of the entire week. We are, of course, talking about the epic continuing saga...of a shiba inu named Peanue Butter.

Yes, after their acclaimed run of Gyromite from AGDQ earlier this year, JSR_ and their canine friend Peanut Butter were back, live on stage this year, and graduating to playing Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB for the SNES with a custom controller. The venue was absolutely packed to the brim for this, complete with people wearing The Yetee's official Peanut Butter t-shirt from AGDQ 2024, all here to see if the good boy could win a baseball game. And win they did, using Ken Griffey Jr. to score a tie-breaking home run in extra innings, in a scenario straight from an Air Bud film. It was a moment so amazing that even outlets such as Sportsnet covered it afterwards. Peanut Butter walked away a legend, with the Hitless Any% of Sekiro becoming a tough act to follow, even with the sight of the aforementioned $50 million milestone being reached then, and a Reverse Boss Order run of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night closed out the day.

Friday, July 5

Day 6 started with different kinds of throwbacks, with Sora donning his Timeless River garb in Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix thanks to a bid war, with a run of the recent System Shock remake right after that. For a more original throwback, Mr. Run and Jump, a game whose promotion was described as "streamer catnip" came later, and another bid war with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 saw Garfield get to show off his fighting prowess thanks to the runner, limy. Stardew Valley played host to the event's second World Record with an impressive Skull Caverns 100 Glitchless 4 Player run (and host to the $1 million mark being hit), and then a Zelda block saw a swordless run of A Link to the Past, a two-player run of Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony, and a Co-op Randomizer run of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, complete with incentives that led to a Bonus Dungeon, and a Bonus BONUS Dungeon, allowing for maximum Zelda action.

Later, back-to-back runs of the enigmatic platformer Animal Well and the chaotic '90s platforming throwback Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom highlighted two of this year's best indie games, complete with a bonus Any% run and a two-player race, respectively. That was followed by something completely different: A fighting game tournament, or at least the finals of a tournament for the PS1 fighter Evil Zone, held on-site and giving us a reminder that there's a lot more beyond the speedruns for attendees. A Kaizo Relay Race for Super Mario World then saw Team Groovy Goombas beat Team Funky Fuzzies in a come-from-behind victory, the third Bonus Game gave us more Zelda with a Defeat Ganon No SRM run of Ocarina of Time, and the day closed with nb1rs' showcase of the Japanese rhythm game Wacca Reverse, continuing a tradition of arcade rhythm games getting a showcase at GDQ, with incentives allowing for a Reverse Boss Rush and a look at the game's hardest song, "Möbius INFERNO."

Saturday, July 6

And so, we come to the final day. concluding just moments ago as this is being written. The custom platforming came back as things began with Grand Poo World 3, then later led to a straight string of indie games such as Levelhead and Hyperbolica, concluding with a trio of indie platformers thanks to Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils, Gravity Circuit, and Penny's Big Breakaway, showcased via some terrific runs (even if an incentive to pet a dog in Curse Crackers wasn't met, though Gravity Circuit made up for it with their own doggos to pet). We then got a break from platforming in favor of point-and-click action with a 100% Quest for Glory II run, complete with Pizza Eelemental fight, before we resumed with the likes of a 100% NMG run for Kirby's Adventure, and more indie platforming love with Pizza Tower, with encouraged donor creativity as they helped reach an incentive to play a level called...well, let's say "Oh Shucks!" Runners spicee and LilAggy then faced off in a race with Another Crab's Treasure, where the final boss proved to be such a challenge that the run came in at ten minutes over estimate.

But then the latter half of the final day came, and it was time to break out the big guns for the final six games. First, a 10 Star Blindfolded run of a Super Mario 64 Randomizer. Second, an Honour Mode Glitchless run of Baldur's Gate 3, where runner Chronos had the courtesy to stall a little so that an incentive for an alternate "good" ending could be met. Third, a four-player Super Metroid race, complete with the traditional Save the Animals/Kill the Animals bid war, with "Save the Animals" winning in the end. Then the fourth and final Bonus Game, which showcased some Troll Levels for Super Mario Maker 2. Despite all this, the total hadn't hit $2 million with two games left, until the incentive for hitting two mil was unveiled, which involved a little thing called Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Yes, the DLC that has been out for all of two weeks.

If you're wondering how the game could make an appearance so soon, it's because the main run was an Any% Glitchless run of regular Elden Ring by blanxz, but with the incentive, they were able to able to show off their strategies so far, right up to the Messmer boss battle. It was still work in progress, and quite impressive, giving us a taste of what will likely appear at AGDQ 2025. And speaking of Awesome Games Done Quick, its summer sibling concluded with V0oid's meaty run of the Super Mario RPG remake, with a 3D Culex boss battle to be showcased if AGDQ 2024's total was met. And while it took a credits sequence to get there, that goal was met. And again, you can consider this a taste for AGDQ 2025 as well, when we'll likely see another Mario RPG run with the Thousand-Year Door remake.

So that was a lot to take in, but what can we say, it was a pretty epic event overall, with a ton of terrific runs and so much love and support going towards a great cause. And if you're already craving more Games Done Quick, then make sure to check out their year-round daily Hotfix shows over on their Twitch channel, not to mention the all-female Flame Fatales 2024 taking place later this summer from August 18 to August 25, raising money for Malala Fund. The dates for AGDQ 2025 and SGDQ 2025 were also revealed, taking place from January 5 to January 11 and July 6 to July 12, respectively. Regardless of when we see the next great Games Done Quick moment, Summer Games Done Quick 2024 has left us with a ton of memorable speedrunning moments.