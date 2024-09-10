Superhero indie action game MIGHTREYA is heading to PC (via Steam) sometime next year, and this one-man-developed title is being published by 505 Games. It features gameplay similar to the Gravity Rush series in some aspects.

Devil May Cry Alum is Developing MIGHTREYA

Worked on by former Devil May Cry developer Wazen, you play as a schoolgirl superhero named Reya. She fights monsters from another dimension as a Hero Content Creator.

Similar to Kat from Gravity Rush, Reya fights her foes in the air. However, in this game, you're chaining combos, hitting enemies with "lightning-fast strikes" according to the press release, and move at a fast pace.

Close

MIGHTREYA is going to have 38 stages in total and 24 enemy types, which will include bosses to take down. This anime game seems to be an exciting title to look forward to next year. No consoles have been announced for the game's release, but MIGHTREYA will launch on Steam in 2025.

505 Games is no stranger to publishing anime-style games and Japanese RPGs. Earlier this year, it published the well-received Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, developed by former Suikoden staff members. We gave it a 4/5 review.

"It’s not perfect, there are flaws, relics of another time and oddities in places, but it's a soulful work with an excellent tale, engaging characters, a rich world and strong gameplay," said the reviewer. "It’s easy sometimes to miss the forest for trees when reviewing a game, to get caught up in smaller problems that detract from the game, but it's important not to get lost here, and take in the view of it all as a remarkably cohesive, thoughtful and fun whole."

Related Review: Gravity Rush 2 Though not as almighty a step up as some of the more recent sequels we've seen, Gravity Rush 2 remains a fun and intriguing place to return to.

Worked on by former Devil May Cry developer Wazen, you play as a schoolgirl superhero named Reya. She fights monsters from another dimension as a Hero Content Creator.

505 Games also helped publish the incredibly underrated Indivisible in 2019. "Indivisible is a rare game that can rise above so many things not coming together, and whether you decide to dive in now with all its faults or wait another year for the ongoing polishing efforts to pay off, it will deliver a fantastic adventure that should easily stay with you long past the final closing credits," said our review. 505 Games also helped bring Death Stranding to PC.

The developer Wazen previously launched another action game, Assault Spy with Ys X publisher NIS America. It has an impressive 92% user review score on Steam. It's currently 80% off on Steam until September 16. It seems to have flown under the radar because OpenCritic doesn't even have a score for the game with three critics chiming in.