Nintendo's latest Switch hit Super Mario Party Jamboree has beaten FC 25 to take the number one spot in the UK games sales charts, according to GFK Entertainment. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has also debuted in physical stores to take fourth place behind Hogwarts Legacy and the footie game.

Close

Super Mario Party Jamboree Takes Top Place in UK Sales Charts

Super Mario Party Jamboree is a huge hit so far in the British isles and has taken first place as of October 19. It brings in over 110 mini-games, two new characters including Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey and the original Donkey Kong arcade, and the 20 player online Koopathlon. It has a good 81 OpenCritic Top Critic score with 88% of outlets recommending the title. Some players may have been teased to buy the game from a playable demo in stores.

"While Jamboree doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel when it comes to the minigame multiplayer genre, it's arguably the most polished and focused Mario Party game made yet," said our sister site ScreenRant's review. "With so many gameplay and customization options, unlockables, and activities to discover, Super Mario Party Jamboree is now the most welcoming entry for new players and a refreshing experience for those who love the franchise's intense competitions with close friends."

Silent Hill 2 Takes Sharp Drop

Horror fans may be disappointed to find out that Silent Hill 2 took a steep drop in the UK sales charts last week. It debuted in second place and has tumbled to 31st. Reviews have been positive for Silent Hill 2, however, which makes this a surprising development. "It succeeds at recreating the same tension-filled atmosphere with a sense of dread that only grows as James progresses in his quest to find Mary," said our 4/5 star review for the PS5 version. "The updates to the camera are a welcome change, and while combat has been improved, there are some aspects that are annoying, such as enemies that don't cause the radio to emit noise and can attack without detection." With Halloween on the horizon, Silent Hill 2 might leap up the charts as gamers seek a scary game to play over the holiday.

A surprising dud is Just Dance 2025 Edition, which debuted at 20th place. The series has been seeing a drop in interest recently. Just Dance 2023, for example, underperformed for the French publisher. This may be due to the game not releasing on PS4 and Xbox One. Each year's game also adds songs to the existing version rather than making a new edition from scratch each time.