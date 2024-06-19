Key Takeaways Super Mario Party Jamboree offers over 110 mini-games for endless fun and skill challenges.

The game features 7 different game boards, including some classics and new locations.

With up to 20 players in Koopathlon mode online, you can have a party anytime from the comfort of home.

If you’re going to party, then go all out! Nintendo abides by these rules when it comes to giving you the most epic celebration yet with Super Mario Party Jamboree. That’s right, a new Mario Party game is being released this year and when it comes to games, they aren’t playing around. Have you ever been to a party that had over 110 minigames? If you have, then lucky you, but if you haven’t, then you're in luck, considering this game will have more minigames than all the rest of the previous Mario Party titles!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Ultimate Mario Party Island Tour

Close

The first rule when planning a party is to have a location in mind. In Mario and his friends’ case, it's at a gigantic island resort with five new game boards. Three of those are Roll’em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon and Rainbow Galleria, which are all based on places children would go for their birthdays… maybe not the Lagoon, but hey, no judgment here. Speaking of throwbacks, two game boards are from previous Mario Party Games, which are Mario’s Rainbow Castle and Western Land. In total, there are seven different places where you can have your cake and eat it too.

The minigames featured in the game are ones that will definitely let you have hours of fun, and maybe some stress considering how good you are under pressure. If anyone has played these games, you know how it feels to keep yourself under control as the timer starts to count down to zero. Getting chills just thinking about it! As it seems, a good portion of the games will have the joy-con controllers being a key player, so brush up on those hand coordination skills. As previously mentioned, having over 110 minigames is a treat because there’s a game for everyone to be a pro at, so that means that everyone gets an even playing field when it comes to skill.

Related Review: Mario Party Superstars Superstars is every bit the game Mario Party fans were hoping it would be, even if it does suffer from minor issues.

Mario Party All Day and All Night

Close

Seeing how expansive this party is going to be, some friends might not be able to afford to travel at the time. Why not party with 20 of your friends without everyone needing to leave the comfort of their own homes! In Super Mario Party Jamboree, up to 20 players can go head-to-head in the Koopathlon mode online. With this, it doesn’t matter what time of day it is, you can party whenever you want and no one will judge. In the end, it's your party, and you can win if you want to.

Super Mario Party Jamboree invites you to play on Nintendo Switch on October 17.