With the latest entry in the long beloved Mario Party franchise soon upon us, fans are desperately eager to get a taste of what it has to offer. Those that were fortunate enough to have gone to the most recent PAX West had the opportunity there, but now retail locations across the US have the chance to give players a taste of what to expect. These demos aren't just carbon copies of the minigames featured at PAX either, as the demo offers two different modes for players to test out during their time.

This includes Mini-Game Bay which is just some mini-games, but also features the Kooplathon. The Kooplathon is a new mode which has up to 19 players able to go head-to-head online with the goal of racking up as many coins as they can while racing across the board. They'll have to fight off Bowser in order to be the last one standing and reach the finish line before anyone else.

The Mario Party Jamboree demo offers a solid look at new content

As for where players can run around to try out this demo for themselves, it'll depend on where it happens to be setup. Currently, demo locations have been found at select Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy locations. It's more likely to be found where demo stations are already setup, but those wanting to be sure if it's a long trip can always call ahead just to double-check it's available. It's worth noting that, in addition to Super Mario Party Jamboree, players can also check out last year's Super Mario Bros. Wonder if they haven't picked it up since launch either.

There's also a variety of trailers for other titles, such as the recently released Zelda title Echoes of Wisdom, in addition to Mario & Luigi Brothership which is coming out later this year as well. It's possible Brothership could also see its own demo through these booths closer to launch, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out if a brand-new demo pops up for it later down the line. For now we're excitedly waiting for the full release to hop online and try out everything new that Super Mario Party Jamboree has to offer and see if it's the latest and greatest entry in the franchise.

Super Mario Party Jamboree launches on October 17, just a little over two weeks now, so those dying to try it out should consider seeing if they can find a location to get an early look at how it plays at retailers nearby.