Super Mario Party Jamboree took the #1 sales position in Japan during its first week of release. It has beaten the likes of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Metaphor ReFantazio.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is Victorious

Famitsu (via Gematsu) reports that Super Mario Party Jamboree is number one in the Japanese sales charts with 227,569 copies bought in the region between October 14 and October 20. Another newcomer Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 took the second position with a 69,078 copies sold.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has sold more copies in its first week than Metaphor ReFantazio and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero combined throughout their entire lifespan so far. That's impressive. Here's the total top 10 list from Famitsu (via Gematsu):

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 227,569 [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 69,078 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 13,273 (281,312) [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 10/11/24) – 12,928 (76,850) [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 12,492 (95,319) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,605 (6,033,177) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,408 (3,657,912) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,665 (7,935,333) [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 4,610 (29,995) [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (Konami, 10/08/24) – 4,287 (33,661)

The Nintendo Switch Continues to Sell Well in Japan

It would make sense then that two Switch consoles took the top two spots of the week as well. The Switch OLED model sold 37,294 units, while the Switch Lite was a little behind with 16,911 units altogether. The original Switch is still hanging in there at fourth place with 4,648 consoles sold within the week in Japan. Here's the total list as reported by Famitsu (via Gematsu).

Switch OLED Model – 37,294 (8,046,039) Switch Lite – 16,911 (6,151,877) PlayStation 5 – 9,649 (5,232,593) Switch – 4,648 (19,922,508) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,666 (861,219) Xbox Series S – 1,460 (321,288) Xbox Series X – 147 (307,834) PlayStation 4 – 34 (7,928,618)

Super Mario Party Jamboree deserves the sales success it is getting in not only Japan but the UK too. The Brits love their footie, and the party game was able to take first place in the British shores. "Its main mode, while offering a truly solid selection of fun minigames and interesting boards, suffers from a frustratingly slow rate of play," said our 3.5/5 review. We'll see how Super Mario Party Jamboree continues to sell around the world.