Bananas in stages are replaced with pizza for Crewmate, following tradition of guest characters like Hatsune Miku.

Update 2.10 adds a new stage for Ba-BOOM, online fixes, and customization options for unlockable characters.

There’s an Impostor among the Monkey Ball crew...we may know who it is! Today SEGA revealed that the next DLC character that will join the roster of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is the Crewmate from Innersloth’s Among Us. This comes alongside the free new 2.10 update, which adds a new stage for Ba-BOOM, more customization options and online fixes.

As mentioned above, the Among Us’ Crewmate, specifically Red, will be one of the paid DLC characters available for fans to purchase starting today. Continuing with the guest tradition, the collectible bananas in stages will be replaced with pizza, a common-yet-cheesy element in the iconic multiplayer title. This addition comes after Banana Rumble added Hatsune Miku and Godzilla just last month. Yes, it’s a insane transition but, as AiAi has taught us, we’ll roll with it.

In terms of the 2.10 update, which also releases today, it doesn’t add as much as the previous 2.00 did, but does include some new stuff which can be found below:

The BA-BOOM! Battle Mode is getting an all-new stage called Scattered Stones, so players can have an even bigger playground to play a ‘bomb’astic match of tag.

is getting an called so players can have an even bigger playground to play a ‘bomb’astic match of tag. With the new Battle Season Looping System , online seasonal rewards will now repeat, starting from the game’s launch, so those who missed out on any items have another chance to pick them up!

, online seasonal rewards will now repeat, starting from the game’s launch, so those who missed out on any items have another chance to pick them up! Finally, additional Customization options for the effects and monkey balls of unlockable characters Fes, Tee, Val, Easel, and Dr. Badboon can now be adjusted.

Sussing Out A Victory

The Among Us series, despite only being the one title from 2018, exploded into the mainstream two years later in 2020 due to COVID-19. Players, in the game, would complete tasks around a spaceship while trying to suss out anyone who may be sabotaging and killing crewmates. It took the world by storm, as those at home can play with their friends and enjoy friendly competition. Since then, the title has had many crossovers with franchises like Halo, Knives Out and Ratchet & Clank. Later this year, an animated CBS TV show will be released, complete with an all-star cast.

The cast includes actors such as The Last of Us' Ashley Johnson, The Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, Seinfeld's Wayne Knight, and WandaVision's Randall Park!

Since it’s launch in June, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has had a great run. The continuous updates and new characters have continued since, along with new stages and modes. If you haven’t gotten the chance to play it, go bananas with the free eShop demo on the Nintendo Switch, which lets you play through the first three worlds in Adventure Mode and transferable save data. Trust me, as put in my review for Banana Rumble, it’s "definitely worth all the monkey business and your time."