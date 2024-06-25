Key Takeaways Adventure, Race, Banana Hunt, and Ba-BOOM modes offer fun and challenging ways to play.

There are a few things that you must know if you’re playing SEGA's Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. One, it’s a lot of fun, but you probably already knew that! Two, there are a lot of modes that you can play in this game that’ll spice up your play. Three is that you can play all of these modes with your friends! Here’s a guide to these modes that await you in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

What is Adventure Mode?

The Legendary Banana is one of the most sacred relics in the land, with its power still being unknown. If discovered by those who seek out evil, then the consequences can be dangerous. It’s up to AiAi and his team to uncover the mystery of the Legendary Banana. Along your journey across different worlds, you will meet new friends and rivals and explore 200 all-new stages to embark on. You can play this solo, or with up to 4 players, online or locally.

What is Race Mode?

On your mark…get set…roll! Race against your friends to reach the goal before everyone else does. Be warned though, this isn’t a simple roll around the block. Obstacles will stand in your way and it’s up to you to tackle those with style. You can (and will) fall off the course, but don’t fret since you will be sent back to your latest checkpoint.

What is Banana Hunt Mode?

If you’ve played any of the Super Monkey Ball titles, then you already know how essential it is to collect as many bananas as you can. Well, in this mode, that is your main objective. It's up to you to collect as many yellow bananas as you can within the designated time limit. Don’t worry if one of your friends (or enemies) steals your banana, there will be Banana Clouds that will rain the signature fruit onto the field. Be on watch at the end because Fever Mode will kick in at the last 30 seconds, which will have Banana Bunches pop up all over the stage.

What is Ba-BOOM Mode?

Move over Cherry Bomb, it looks like bananas are in play now. At the start of this mode, someone will have a bomb, and it's up to them to tag someone else and give the bomb away. At the end of the game, those who don’t have the bomb will receive points, while those who do have the bomb will have an explosive finish and earn no points. This game will end after five rounds and the player with the most points will win.

What is Goal Rush Mode?

This classic mode involves your team rolling through as many goals as possible while going up against the other team. You will earn points for each goal you go through and even get bonus points for rolling on through a goal that matches your team color. At the end of the match, your team will get fifty points for each goal that your team has claimed.

What is Robot Smash Mode?

Grind your gears as you damage the robots surrounding the stage in the mode. Beat your rivals by earning as many points as you can by mangling the robots. In order to best your foes, pick a character that is on the heavier side or is faster, since that’ll garner you more points. Also, aim for the head or completely destroy it, which will cause a number of points.

