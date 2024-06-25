Key Takeaways Solo players have plenty of options, including Adventure & Battle Mode against bots. Guaranteed fun awaits!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is the newest installment to the beloved SEGA franchise. Since the start, the ball has rolled in a direction that seems to know where it's heading. Eventually, online play will be possible and players can jump into the game with their friends, regardless of where they are in the world. With that being said, traditional solo playing is still going strong. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has a few ways to play their game, so let's take a look at what’s in store.

What's the single player mode in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

For those who like to roll solo, no need to worry about your playable options in this title. Every mode in the game is playable, including the Battle Mode. That’s right, you can play against bots in all the different modes, including the one where you have to destroy robots, which is disturbing if you think about it. Adventure Mode is an excellent way to tackle solo play, since there is so much you can do during the story and afterward with the EX worlds. In the end, you're guaranteed to have a blast with whichever mode you choose.

What is the local multiplayer mode in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

Having a party with a few friends and want to play some Monkey Ball? The game allows you to play all modes with up to four players locally, so pair up those controllers and tackle the courses alongside your banana buddies. With this being local multiplayer, split screens will be in effect, so everyone has a view of their characters. You and your friends can enjoy Adventure Mode together and/or face up against each other in Battle Mode.

What is the online play mode in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

In the playstyle, you can play all the modes with a friend via local multiplayer or solo, with others across the globe. In Battle Mode, you can select “Battle Random People” and you’ll get the opportunity to play random Battle modes and Stages. The hunger to win is that much greater, given that your Versus Level will increase based on your results of each match. In order to play online, you must have a Nintendo Switch Online plan, which can be purchased here.

What is the local communication mode in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

In this playstyle, you have the chance to play with others who are nearby without totally having to share a screen. Up to four players can have a ball together in this mode; two players can use one console in this case. You can create a room and even set a password so no one else can join in on your monkey business. All modes are available to play, and you can even get bonus points for clearing worlds together!