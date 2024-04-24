Key Takeaways Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, releasing on June 25th to Nintendo Switch, features an all-new Adventure Mode and Spin Dash feature for faster gameplay.

The game offers five different multiplayer battle modes, including Race, Banana Hunt, and Ba-BOOM!.

Up to 16 online players and four local players can compete in fun action-packed modes like Robot Smash and classic Goal Rush, with unique character-specific items.

Time to get into some serious monkey business. Today SEGA of America peeled back the curtain with new details for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s Multiplayer and Battle modes via a new trailer.

The fresh new title in the Super Monkey Ball series, Banana Rumble, will bring its iconic platform-based gameplay to the Nintendo Switch for the second time, following Banana Mania in 2021. This time, players can access Spin Dash, which can speed your Monkey (which can be fashionably customized) up to your advantage. Furthermore, an all-new Adventure Mode is available for up to four friends (either local or online) to play, with 200 new levels to roll around in.

Related Review: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Those who have never touched the series and are looking for a physics-based adventure should try out Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

On the multiplayer side of things, there are a banana bunch to choose from, like the explosive Ba-BOOM! or the frantic Goal Rush. You can play with two to four players locally or up to 16 players online (or yourself and 15 bots if you so choose) and battle your way across the five different modes.

Going Bananas, With Friends!

Close

As mentioned before, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble comes with five different multiplayer battle modes: Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Goal Rush and Robot Smash. In Race, it's a, well, race to the goal against other players. While it may seem easy, the stages will be full of tough obstacles to traverse, with falling sending you back to the checkpoint. So make like a banana and split to the goal before everyone else!

Meanwhile, in Banana Hunt, you're tasked with collecting as much of the signature yellow fruit as you can get within the time limit. As the clock ticks down, more opportunities to get Banana Bunches will appear, with the final thirty seconds bringing about Fever Time, which casts a fruitful amount of them to collect. Get the most and see the fruits of your labor rewarded, with bananas, of course.

Close

Those looking for intense gameplay can look no further than Ba-BOOM!. In this mode, players navigate the stage and try to pass off a ticking time bomb to opponents. It's like a game of tag, but with a more explosive finish. The player with the most points after five rounds wins the game.

Another action-packed mode players can compete in is Robot Smash, which pits two teams against each other in an effort to destroy huge robots across the stage. To earn points, you have to cause the most damage to the robot, which can depend on speed and weight. Hit them hard and you may just earn yourself (and your team) a win!

Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic Goal Rush either. The mode involves you and your team getting through as many goals as possible, all while trying to best the other team. At the end of the match, each team will receive points for every goal that matches their team color, so make sure to put your bananas in your baskets, not your teams!

In each of these modes, players can also roll into item boxes, which can grant different items. It may be slippery banana peels or a bat to knock your opponent away or it may be a missile or a heavy ball that can slow down anyone it hits. Some items are character-specific, so keep your eyes peeled!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble rolls onto the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024.