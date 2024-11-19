Key Takeaways Update 2.00 for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble adds new modes, stages, costumes, and two new playable characters.

DLC characters Godzilla and Hatsune Miku will be available for purchase on November 26, each with unique banana replacements.

Adventure Mode enhancements include Time Attack, No Miss Challenge, Super Speed, Monkey See, and new Ultimate EX stages.

The party keeps on rolling in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble! A new update for the title is fast approaching and will include new modes, stages and two new unexpected playable characters.

Since its launch in June, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has been going strong with its DLC, which saw the likes of Sonic and pals join the monkey bunch. The rip-roaring good times have stuck with many and continue to provide fun experiences, especially with the many multiplayer modes. A demo was also released, letting more people in on the action. Fortunately, Update 2.00, launching on November 26, will be its biggest one to date and add tons of bonus content that's sure to sound a-peal-ing to players.

Kaiju, Idols, Punching, Oh My!

To start, there are two new DLC characters joining the roster: international Vocaloid superstar Hatsune Miku and the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla! Yes, you read both of those names correctly. Starting November 26 (the same day as Update 2.00), players can purchase both characters and play as each, with different banana replacements like trains for Godzilla and music notes for Hatsune Miku. And don't worry, if you enjoy Hatsune Miku, you'll get a kick out of the free "NIJISANJI UKIUKI CUP Outfit Set" inspired by Saegusa Akina from NIJISANJI. Now, you can roll as your favorite idol and your favorite Kaiju and enjoy all the new free content.

On that note, Adventure Mode has received various enhancements with Update 2.00, including interesting and unique new ways to play like:

Time Attack will now include a new Banana Bonus option where players collect bananas to reduce their overall time.

will now include a new option where players collect bananas to reduce their overall time. The No Miss Challenge tests players to see how far they can survive in Adventure Mode with just one life.

tests players to see how far they can survive in Adventure Mode with just one life. Super Speed makes players’ balls roll even faster, increasing the difficulty and fun.

makes players’ balls roll even faster, increasing the difficulty and fun. Monkey See will finally let players see the world from inside their ball!

will finally let players see the world from inside their ball! Ultimate EX stages will test even the greatest of Monkey Ballers with even more difficult courses.

Speaking of modes, Update 2.00 brings players a new one to enjoy in Battle Mode: Super Punchy Brawl. In it, players can send opposing primates flying off the map by knocking them off with a big boxing glove. You can use panels scattered around the stage to buff your boxing gloves up to two times to make punches even stronger, increasing the amount of damage caused and let you go...well...ape! Players can also store damage from an opponent's punch up to two times. The more damage stored, the easier it is to knock opponents away. As always, the player with the most points at the end of the round wins.

Fans of Banana Hunt will also be happy to note that a new stage will become available as part of Update 2.00!

In terms of updated mechanics, a new quick retry feature has been added to allow players to immediately restart a stage without pausing the game. Furthermore, when you’re playing Adventure Mode with friends, you won’t have to disband your room anymore when going between Worlds, as well as a character selection randomization feature, a bulk purchase function in the in-game Shop, color options for names and more. If you played the demo, which includes the first three stages, you now have the option to carry over save data, letting you pick up right where you left off.