A new Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble trailer from Thursday has revealed that over 300 customization items will be available in the Switch-exclusive game. It will also feature seven playable characters, including series protagonist AiAi, MeeMee, and GonGon.

Long-time fans of the series may have enjoyed Sega's recent trailer promoting the game. It showcased each of the characters you can play as. They include the following:

AiAi - A well-rounded character that can help you run around on any stage.

MeeMee - A monkey that can stop in place and get around the "trickiest of courses," according to Sega's press release.

Baby - An adorable primate that moves faster than anyone else in the roster.

GonGon - AiAi's best friend that can "barrel through all obstacles and opponents who dare stand in his way."

YanYan - A fast character who is a martial arts expert.

Doctor - A smart chimp that can use a Spin Dash that will "leave all opponents as dazed as he looks."

Palette - The newest character in the series that has great speed and can spin dash to "help her create shortcuts and clear courses at a blistering pace."

New Styles For The Monkeys

"Make it personal and go bananas with over 300 clothing and accessories to style your monkey in the ripest fashion," said the trailer's video description.

You can change the headwear, clothing, accessories, and the balls that carry the monkeys. There will be over 300 items that you can put on these chimps. However, even more are on the way. In the Battle Mode online, you'll be able to earn a daily bonus through the Lucky Monkey Lottery.

Depending on the draw you get from the Lucky Monkey Lottery, you'll get "dozens of unique items," and as time goes on, more items will be added in the future, according to Sega. "There are even special seasonal items planned, with exciting surprises planned throughout the year," said the press release.

Past entries have included cameo characters from Sega's past. One popular choice is Sonic, who appeared in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. It will be interesting to see if the Japanese publisher has any unique characters or costumes planned for the future. It would be funny to see a monkey dressed like Like A Dragon's Kiryu. They even had Hello Kitty in Banana Mania.

Nevertheless, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble causes chaos on the Nintendo Switch on June 25. It will be an exclusive title.