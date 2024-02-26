Key Takeaways Supermassive Games initiated layoffs amidst industry-wide challenges, with 90 staff members expecting termination.

In a move reflecting the broader challenges within the videogame sector, Supermassive Games, the esteemed creator behind notable titles such as Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, has publicly acknowledged the initiation of significant layoffs within the company. This development comes on the heels of the recent departure of its founding members and casts a spotlight on the ongoing turbulence in the gaming world.

According to reports initially brought to light by Bloomberg, around 150 employees at the UK-based studio have been marked as "at risk," with expectations pointing towards approximately 90 staff members facing termination. British employment laws mandate a "consultation period" prior to executing large-scale layoffs, providing a temporary buffer for those affected. Presently, Supermassive boasts a workforce surpassing 350 individuals, dedicated to a variety of narrative-driven projects.

Supermassive points to "significant challenges" as reasoning

The company, in a communique shared on LinkedIn, articulated the layoffs as a reluctant but necessary measure to navigate through the "significant challenges" pervading the entire industry. The statement elucidated the company's heavy-hearted decision to undergo a restructuring phase, which is anticipated to culminate in the departure of some team members.

While specific numbers regarding the layoffs were not disclosed, the studio emphasized a strategic pivot towards leveraging its "core strengths" and forthcoming projects as a means to secure long-term viability. Among these future endeavors are the eagerly awaited titles such as Little Nightmares 3, The Casting of Frank Stone—a narrative spinoff from the Dead by Daylight universe—and a fresh installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, known as Directive 8020.

Supermassive Games, established in 2008, rose to prominence with the critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive Until Dawn in 2015, which is slated for a PC release later this year. The company's portfolio continued to expand with successful releases, bolstering its reputation in the industry. In 2022, Supermassive was acquired by Nordisk Games, part of the Danish conglomerate Egmont Group, signaling a new chapter in its corporate journey.

This latest wave of layoffs within Supermassive Games mirrors a distressing trend across the videogame industry, which has seen a significant uptick in job cuts. The year 2023 was particularly harsh, with over 11,000 layoffs, and the trend has alarmingly persisted into 2024, with nearly 6,000 job losses recorded in January alone. This pattern was further exemplified by the recent layoffs at Blackbird Interactive, the developers behind Homeworld 3, underscoring a period of pronounced instability and uncertainty within the sector.