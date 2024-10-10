In May of 2019, the developer duo of LimboLane released Smile For Me, a surreal and intriguing twist on classic graphic adventure games with an eye-catching style and a cast of quirky characters to try and cheer up. It's definitely something that feels like a one-of-a-kind experience, and so perhaps not surprisingly, it became a bit of an indie hit, gaining a cult following and amassing an "Overwhelmingly Positive" reception on Steam. And now LimboLane returns with a new experience and a new adventure, Great God Grove. Set to be published by Fellow Traveller, a release date has now been announced for the game, and as seen below, the glorious weirdness hasn't gone anywhere...

The Gods Must Be Crazy

The story behind Great God Grove is that once every generation, the gods come together to postpone the apocalypse. Unfortunately, the god of communication is missing, and that has apparently thrown everything into chaos. So now in order to help stop the now-impending apocalypse, our player character will have to join a group known as the Bizzyboys, become the new mail carrier for the gods, and suck up and shoot out bits of dialogue using a somewhat enchanted megaphone known as the Megapon. Oh, and puppets get involved at some point. Yes, it's another insane world, but one that again boasts a rather unique and colorful cast of characters, including a pantheon of some rather odd gods...

As seen in the clip, the central mechanic in Great God Grove is the ability to suck up bits of dialogue with the Megapon and then fire them back at people, either as a way to deliver messages or change things in various ways. Sometimes this involves wandering around the land and interacting with all of the mortal inhabitants, but dealing with the gods means switching things up to a first-person view, showing just how larger than life they're meant to be. But be it god or mortal, communication is the name of the game, so you'll have to pay attention to everyone's needs in order to fire off the proper response.

Great God Grove arrives for PC, Xbox Series X, and Switch on November 15, but for those of you who can't wait to check out this world, a demo will be available over on Steam during next week's Steam Next Fest from October 14 to October 21. Previously, a demo was available during LudoNarracon earlier this year, and having gotten a chance to try it out, this writer can certainly say that there's a great amount of eye-catching and interesting stuff here, so hopefully LimboLane has another hit on their hands.