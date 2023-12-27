Key Takeaways Exclusive offer for Retail WoW community: Prime Gaming subscribers can claim the majestic Swift Windsteed mount from Dec 26 to Jan 30.

Once you claim a Prime Gaming reward for World of Warcraft, all subsequent rewards in the campaign will automatically be applied to the same Blizzard account

Simple process to claim the mount: Become a Prime Gaming member, link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts, and redeem your reward in-game. Enjoy your new ride!

World of Warcraft has partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring an exclusive offer to the Retail WoW community. Starting from December 26, 2023, at 16:30 GMT, until January 30, 2024, at 17:30 GMT, Prime Gaming subscribers can seize the opportunity to claim the awe-inspiring Swift Windsteed mount, a majestic creature from the realms of Pandaria.

The Swift Windsteed stands as one of Pandaria's rarest and most majestic beasts, with legends swirling around its celestial presence. This silver-maned creature traverses the heavens on a silken cloud, with whispers of good fortune trailing in its wake. Now, players have the chance to harness the power and grace of this mythical mount in the World of Warcraft universe.

How to Get the Swift Windsteed Mount in WoW:

Claiming your rewards for the Swift Windsteed mount is a straightforward process. Start by becoming a Prime Gaming member. If you lack a Twitch account, create one here. If you're not on Prime, sign up for a free trial and connect your Twitch account to Prime here.

Now, link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts. Log into Twitch, create a Blizzard account here, choose your gameplay region, and log in to Blizzard.

Proceed to claim your Prime Gaming offer. Visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft, log in to your Prime Gaming account, authorize, and click "Claim Your Loot."

Once successful, you're set to redeem your items in-game. Launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app, log in to your linked Blizzard account, and start World of Warcraft. Your Swift Windsteed mount will now appear in the Collections interface of each character. Enjoy your new ride!

Before linking your Twitch and Blizzard accounts, ensure that you are not logged into any other Blizzard accounts simultaneously in the same browser. This precaution will help avoid complications during the linking process. For optimal results, complete the entire process in incognito mode.

It's crucial to note that once you claim a Prime Gaming reward for World of Warcraft, all subsequent rewards in the campaign will automatically be applied to the same Blizzard account. This ensures a hassle-free experience for active Prime Gaming members. Remember to have your preferred Blizzard account connected to your Twitch account during the enrollment process.

Seize this limited-time opportunity to ride into battle on the wings of the Swift Windsteed, and let the good fortune unfold in the world of World of Warcraft!