A good launch lineup can give a new console the edge it needs for it to be a success. With the Switch 2 already revealed by Nintendo, the next thing they should focus on is producing a stellar lineup of games that players can purchase and play, day one, on their brand new system. In many cases, these games would become the reason why players purchase the console in the first place.

Nintendo has a good track record of having a beefy launch lineup for a new console, and with so many first-party franchises to pick from, it could create an outstanding launch lineup of games for the Switch 2 if it went with any of these eight titles.

8 A New Animal Crossing

The Cozy Life, Reinvented For Next-Gen

The Switch revolutionized Animal Crossing with New Horizons, a game that gave players the freedom to craft, design and curate their dream island. Its release during a global pandemic turned it into a cultural phenomenon, with virtual hangouts and events becoming the norm. We can only imagine what a new entry could bring to the table as a Switch 2 launch title.

Better visuals and expanded social features would be a minimum. There would be bustling NPCs with more personality and an online system that feels fluid rather than frustrating. With countless ways to improve, or even reimagine the game entirely, players can only wait and hope to see what Nintendo does with the franchise. As a launch title, a new Animal Crossing game would get all the players who love cozy games to flock to the new system.

7 A Sequel To Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby, But Bigger, Better, and Cuter Than Ever

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gave fans something they’d been craving for years: a full 3D adventure featuring everyone’s favorite pink puffball. The colorful, post-apocalyptic world was full of charm, and its blend of puzzle-solving, combat and exploration felt fresh for the franchise.

A sequel for the Switch 2 could push these ideas even further. Maybe Kirby could delve into inter-dimensional travel, a concept that many games have implemented, exploring sprawling, interconnected worlds filled with secrets, new copy abilities and maybe even the return of beloved companions like Gooey or Adeleine. With the added power of the next console, the visuals could be a jaw-dropping mix of vibrant colors and incredible detail, making Kirby’s world feel more alive than ever.

6 Xenoblade Chronicles 4

Bigger Worlds, Deeper Stories and Even More Swords

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has carved out a reputation for its massive open worlds, emotional storytelling and unique combat systems. Each entry has pushed the limits of Nintendo’s hardware, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was no exception, delivering an unforgettable experience that tested the Switch’s capabilities.

With the Switch 2, Monolith Soft could finally create the Xenoblade game of their dreams without any compromises. Seamless open worlds without loading screens coupled with a dynamic weather system that affects gameplay would be something that only the Switch 2’s hardware could achieve. Maybe the fourth entry could pick up some threads left dangling from the previous games, creating a universe-spanning epic that ties everything together. Even though Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched a couple of years ago, for the fans of the series, a launch-day Xenoblade Chronicles 4 would be a magnificent surprise.

5 Metroid Prime 4

A Long Time Coming

Nintendo fans have been waiting forever for Metroid Prime 4. First announced at E3 2017, the game was essentially scrapped and restarted in 2019 with Retro Studios at the helm. While there’s no official word on whether it’ll make the Switch 2’s launch lineup, the idea is tantalizing and actually makes a lot of sense.

If Metroid Prime 4 delivers on its promise, it could redefine first-person exploration games the way the original Prime did back in 2002. With the Switch 2’s added horsepower, Retro Studios could craft a visually-stunning galaxy, with atmospheric lighting and expansive alien environments. Samus deserves a return to form and what better way to kick off a new console than with one of Nintendo’s most iconic heroes?

4 A New 3D Mario Platforming Title

Jumping Into Next-Gen

Nintendo’s 3D Mario games have consistently been showstoppers and Super Mario Odyssey was no exception. Its open-ended level design and unique capture mechanic gave the series a fresh twist while staying true to its roots. But it’s been nearly seven years since Odyssey and fans are itching for what’s next.

With Mario being Nintendo’s mascot, the company has no excuse to exclude the plumber from being on the face of every new Switch 2 console when it comes out. And as is the case with nearly every Mario game, it would be nothing short of a masterpiece.

3 A New Legend of Zelda Game

Yet Another Legendary Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set an impossibly high bar, expanding on the open-world design of Breath of the Wild in ways that felt both familiar and groundbreaking. A new Zelda game for Switch 2 would have big shoes to fill, but what if it took the franchise in a completely different direction? Maybe a return to a darker tone like Majora’s Mask or an even bigger focus on dungeons and puzzles.

With the added capabilities of the Switch 2, Nintendo has nearly endless possibilities to create a Zelda game that redefines what the fans think a Zelda game could be. Now if only this new Zelda game could be a launch title for the Switch 2, just like Breath of the Wild was for the Switch...

2 The Next Entry in the Pokemon Franchise

Catch ‘Em All in Much Higher Resolution

The Pokémon series has always been a massive seller for Nintendo consoles and a new entry at the Switch 2’s launch would be a guaranteed hit. Recent games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced open-world gameplay, but were plagued by technical issues, many of which revolved around the visuals that made it look like an N64 game. The Switch 2 could fix that, offering the power needed to create the biggest and most detailed Pokémon world to date.

With better graphics, smarter AI and maybe even more Pokémon to discover, a next-gen Pokémon title to invest many tens of hours into would be perfect while waiting for Nintendo to cook up some more games for the Switch 2.

1 Mario Kart 9

The Return of the King

It’s hard to believe, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the best-selling Switch games, nearly a decade after its original release. While Nintendo has kept the game alive by porting it from the Wii U to the Switch in the form of a Deluxe version, fans are eager for a proper sequel. And it goes without saying that nothing would drive sales of the Switch 2 better than the release of Mario Kart 9 on the day the system launches.

With the reveal trailer of the Switch 2, Nintendo also hinted at, presumably, the next entry in the Mario Kart series, making it likely that fans won’t have to wait much longer to see their favorite plumber behind wheels in a brand-new game. The sky is the limit with what Nintendo could do with Mario Kart 9. Maybe they could introduce new mechanics like dynamic weather and custom kart-building, or even a fully-fleshed out story mode. Mario Kart has always been a crowd-pleaser, and as a launch title, it would help start the Switch 2’s era with a bang.