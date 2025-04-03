The Nintendo Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with many of its predecessor's titles, but not every game will be part of the transition, though. Along with the reveal of hardware details and upcoming games, the company has shared a list of titles that players won't be able to enjoy on the new system.

Left Behind

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-successful systems in game console history and has amassed a giant library of titles over the years. From Nintendo's colorful titles, like Super Mario Wonder and Splatoon 3, to third-party juggernauts, like The Witcher 3, Skyrim, Minecraft and a variety of indies, the system has a lot to offer.

When moving to the Nintendo Switch 2, players will be able to not only get the upcoming exclusives, like Mario Kart World or From Software's The Duskbloods, but also continue playing the majority of the titles they have already acquired. Both digital and retail editions of the games from the previous platform will be compatible with the new hardware.

It won't be possible to enjoy every single title from the original Switch on the upcoming console, though. Due to technical circumstances, they may have significant issues that will not allow them to work as intended, and Nintendo has provided a full compatibility list on their official site.

According to the infographic, Nintendo has released 122 Nintendo games on the Switch and only one of their titles was deemed as not compatible with the Switch 2. The issue lies with Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, and it's actually caused by hardware changes, as the console can't be inserted into the VR goggles accessory because its dimensions are bigger now.

There are also a few other games that may need the original Switch's Joy-Con to be playable. This list includes Ring Fit Adventure, 1-2-Switch, Everybody 1-2-Switch!, Game Builder Garage, Nintendo Switch Sports, WarioWare: Move It! and the other Nintendo Labo kits. The new controller, Joy-Con 2, will have different sizes, won't include the infrared motion camera and will have less force feedback vibrations.

When it comes to third-party releases, however, there are over 15,000 games that Nintendo had to evaluate. So far, they have done some basic compatibility testing and noticed some of them have issues when starting up or may show specific issues. They are currently doing further tests for more than half the list of third-party games, which so far, have not had any issues starting.

Games that don't even start on Switch 2 include Another Crab's Treasure, Pizza Tower, Batman: The Evil Within, DOOM: Eternal, FINAL FANTASY, Tokyo Xanadu eX+, Senran Kagura Reflexions, The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition, Palia, Little Nightmares Complete Edition and many others. The full list can be checked on a pdf file that Nintendo has shared and includes over 100 games.

Meanwhile, the list of titles that start and have issues is significantly smaller so far. Titles include Alan Wake Remastered, Alien Isolation, Fall Guys, HARVESTELLA, Mega Man Legacy Collection, NEPTUNIA x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars, Overcooked! and more.

According to Nintendo, the list represents the current status of these games, and they plan to work with the developers and publishers to improve compatibility over time. The initial retrocompatibility issues list, however, includes even big names in the industry that will likely affect many players when it comes to migrating to the new hardware.