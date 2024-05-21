Key Takeaways No reason given for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth delay one day before Nintendo Switch launch.

ESRB reports off-kilter language and revealing outfits in the first game.

2024 is a great year for JRPGs, with exciting upcoming releases like Reynatis and The Legend of Heroes.

You don't see this very often: the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re; Birth RPG series has been indefinitely delayed one day before its launch on the Nintendo Switch. No reason has been given by publisher Idea Factory International as of the time of writing.

"We regrettably announce that the digital release for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1, Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation, and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation is postponed until further notice," said Idea Factory in an email Monday. "Further details will be provided at a later date."

All three Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth games have been delayed on the Nintendo Switch.

No Reason Has Been Given For Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Delay

It is certainly strange that this news comes just one day before the trilogy's launch on the Nintendo Switch on May 21, today. While no information has been addressed by Idea Factory International this week, the issues may stem from certain images shown in the game. "Some female characters wear low-cut outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage and/or the undersides of their breasts," reported the North American ratings board ESRB. "Camera angles sometimes focus on cleavage and jiggling breasts."

The ESRB also claims that the characters use some off-kilter language. One of the characters calls another "thunder t*ts" and another says they're "huge, like all over." They also use the word "b**ch" in the script. Nintendo does allow some scandelous games on its platforms, however, such as the Senran Kagura series, so it hasn't been an issue in the past for the Nintendo eShop on Switch. Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution also launched on the hybrid system earlier this month with no issues.

In other news from Idea Factory, Neptunia Sisters VS. Sisters has launched on Xbox systems with the physical and digital versions including the swimsuit outfits in the game. If you decide to purchase the Day One edition physically from Idea Factory International's store, you can get the following:

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters for Xbox

Set of 5 Postcards

Exclusive Trading Card

Set of 4 Stickers

B2 Cloth Poster

Collector's Box

There's also a standard physical edition available for $39.99 if you'd like to try out the RPG. Not too many JRPGs launch on Xbox platforms so enjoy it while you can.

Reynatis launches this September.

2024 is a Great Year For JRPGs

2024 has been a fantastic year for JRPGs so far, and more are on the way. Reynatis is a new action RPG that takes place in modern-day Shibuya, and it's crossing over with NEO: The World Ends With You. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is also launching this July for English territories, continuing Nihon Falcom's acclaimed series.