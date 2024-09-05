Sword of Convallaria is a tactical RPG that features grid-based combat where strategic positioning and unit management are key to victory.

All Codes For Sword of Convallaria

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Sword of Convallaria. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/4

SOCMLSTN40K : Use for Rewards

SOCTimaeuSS : Use for 500 Radiant Powder

SOCCREATOR : Use 500 Tarot Essence

SOCBRAXO: Use for 500 Radiant Powder

SOCDORO: Use for 3,000 Elysium Coins

SOCTLP : Use for 500 Radiant Powder

SOC20KDC : Use for 150 Hope Luxites

SOCUBER: Use for 500 Star Particles

SOCENLAUNCH : Use for a Replete Dining Shelf

SOCTACTICS : Use for 500 Tarot Essence

SOCFORCE : Use for 3,000 Elysium Coins

SOCMTASHED: Use for 500 Star Particles

How to Redeem Codes in Sword of Convallaria

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Sword of Convallaria on your Mobile Device Open the game menu and go to the Account Tab. Click Redeem Code Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Go to your Mailbox. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.