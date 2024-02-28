Key Takeaways Customize dice and control enemy actions in Dicefolk for strategic gameplay.

Discover origins of Chimera with Alea in a quest to save the world in an RPG twist.

Harness magical dice powers to defeat Salem and uncover the mystery in this exciting new game.

People can't get enough of roguelikes right now, and an exciting new entry to the genre has just hit Steam. Dicefolk, which comes to us from LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul (published by Good Shepherd Entertainment), is available now. Check out the gameplay below:

A New Spin on RNG

As the name suggests, Dicefolk is all about dice. It could be argued that all roguelikes are fundamentally about dice in that they feature randomness to some degree, but Dicefolk goes a step further. Not only are dice a prominent aesthetic feature, they are at the core of the mechanics. You see, Dicefolk is in some ways a typical monster-catching, party-based RPG. There's a big difference, though, and it's all in the way the dice are handled.

What makes Dicefolk unique is that you decide what actions your enemies will take on their turn as well as on your own. It all comes down to how you set up your dice, which can be customized with a variety of faces. That's a recipe for all kinds of interesting tactical shenanigans.

Layering even more strategy on top, we have the Chimera system. You are a Chimera Summoner, an adventurer who can find and recruit over 100 different magical creatures to aid them in battle. Every Chimera has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, so building a strong team is the only path to victory.

Unravel the Mystery

A mysterious figure known only as Salem is said to have bewitched the Chimera in the past, turning them hostile and driving humanity to the brink of extinction. The world is now a dangerous place, where monsters roam free. The only hope for a future lies with the Dicefolk, a nomadic people capable of bending living things to their will with the power of their magic dice.

No one knows why Salem turned the Chimera against humanity or where the Chimera came from. The protagonist, Alea, is a young Dicefolk hero on a quest to discover their origins and save the world. It's up to you to harness her powers and use her magical dice to fight back and learn the truth.

Will the odds be in your favor? Dicefolk is available on Steam right now for $14.99