Key Takeaways Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival running at 120 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC.

Game has 76 tracks; Setlist Edition comes with additional song collections.

New mini-characters and paid Music Pass subscription service will be available, with a demo out now.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is gracing the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC after its initial release on Switch in 2022. It will come with platform-exclusive songs. If you pre-order, there will be five free Namco-related tracks to play in the game.

Jam out to Persona 5's Last Surprise in this version of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festuval.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Runs at 120 FPS

Available on November 7 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed on X that Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be running at 120 frames per second, a first for the console versions. If you decide to pre-order the game on any of these systems, you'll get the following tracks to play in this music game:

SYMPHONIC VALKYRIE

EAT’EM UP! (from R4 -RIDGE RACER TYPE4-)

GOING TO LUNATEA (from Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil)

Boku no→Chikyu (Mr. DRILLER Drill Land)

The arrow was shot (from TALES OF THE ABYSS)

There are two different versions of the game to consider. There is a standard ($49.99) and a Setlist Edition ($79.99). The latter comes with more songs, featuring the Anime Songs Collection, Pops Collection, and Vocaloid Songs Collection. Those who don't get the Setlist Edition can purchase these packs separately as well. The base game has a whopping 76 tracks, including Undertale's "Megalovania," Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown," and Pirates of the Caribbean's "He's A Pirate."

Related Review: Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Those looking to try out a new rhythm title should consider giving Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival a shot

In addition to platform-exclusive songs, there are three mini-characters included as well, such as Persona 5's Morgana, Megaman, and a Palico from the Monster Hunter series. The press release doesn't explain if these characters are exclusive to separate platforms or not. The three songs include:

Monster Hunter World Medley

Dr. Wily STAGE1

Last Surprise (From Persona 5)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival has a paid subscription service called the Music Pass available as well, similar to what Just Dance offers. It includes over 700 songs at your disposal.

The base game has a whopping 76 tracks, including Undertale's "Megalovania," Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown," and Pirates of the Caribbean's "He's A Pirate."

If you're intrigued by the rhythm chaos of this series, you can check out a demo on all consoles and Steam right now. Those who are Taiko no Tatsujin diehards may want to know if taiko drum controllers are available. And yes, you will be able pre-order them from HORI soon for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC systems through Amazon. Both the PlayStation and Xbox drums will work on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC. The PS5 drum is also compatible with the PS4, which had Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session. All of these drum controllers have a neat stand that has a place to put the sticks in.