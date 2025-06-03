The Red Death is seen as a highly contagious and unstoppable disease in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon and the results can vary from death to becoming walking infected Red Deaths wandering around the Cuanacht region. However, you can harness this power for yourself in a secret skill tree tab titled "Red Death". This guide will walk you through the steps you need to take to unlock the questline leading to the skill tree and the functions of the skill nodes. Upon finishing this guide, you will obtain the secret skill tree tab and have the information you need to add the Red Death to your characters' existing build.

Perinde Ac Cadaver