TAITO Milestones 3 is heading to the Nintendo Switch with 10 different retro games to play. It will be launching this December and available both digitally and physically as confirmed on X by the publisher ININ Games.

The third in this retro series by TAITO comes with 10 different games including the following:

Bubble Bobble

Cadash

Champion Wrestler

Dead Connection

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2

Rastan Saga

Rastan Saga II

Runark

Thunder Fox

Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III

Most of these stem from the 1980s, but some come from the early 90s. You'll be able to experience them again (or perhaps for the first time) on December 10. Japanese customers can check out the game a few weeks earlier on November 28. Gematsu reports that Dead Connection is getting its first port for the Nintendo Switch with this collection.

Bubble Bobble Seems to Be the Highlight

Out of this list, Bubble Bobble is probably the most recognizable title we'll get to play in TAITO Milestones 3. The 1986 arcade game features two cute dinosaurs in a platformer/action hybrid. You're blowing bubbles out of the dinosaur's mouth and trapping enemies inside, scoring points. You're also collecting fruit like bananas and vegetables like eggplants to get the high score. Our sister site GameRant called the original the best in the series. "Its arcade gameplay, while certainly very outdated by today's gaming standards, is still as fun and addictive as it was back in 1986, and it's so easily accessible that it can draw in players of all ages and skills," the article said.

Cadash is also relatively popular. This 1989 side scroller has you fighting dangerous mythical creatures with magic, chains, and more. You're on a quest to rescue Princess Sarasa and defeat the evil Barrog. It has RPG elements as you buy items and equipment at shops among the game's levels. There are also NPC's that give you advice along the way.

The first TAITO Milestones, which released in 2022, wasn't received too well with a 64 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with only 11% of critics recommending the title. Our review was a little more positive, however. "In what is at times an incoherent and questionable selection of titles -- compiled in what feels as drab and corporately sterile an attire one can find -- there does remain worthwhile moments to look back on with Taito Milestones," it said.

While TAITO isn't as popular as it once was, it's still releasing products today. In 2014, it launched a Left 4 Dead arcade machine based on Valve's IP. Additionally, it released a mini arcade cabinet called the EGRET II Mini in the United States.