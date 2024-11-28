Turn 10 Studios and Forza Motorsport have collaborated with Mobil 1 to create the Legends vs Leaderboards racing competition within the game. This series has featured past and present drivers across multiple facets of racing who choose a car and will set a lap time for a Rival Event within the game. Forza Motorsport recently added the NASCAR Next Gen car to the game, as four current drivers were invited to an event to compete for this. Players will need to specifically log into the Rivals section of the game to compete. These races have been conducted at Maple Valley Speedway with a wide variety of cars chosen, allowing players to explore their catalog of automobiles to get a feel for different cars in Forza Motorsport.

Past Competitors and Times

The competition led off with legendary driver Tony Stewart, who has won championships in Sprint Car, Indy Car and NASCAR. Stewart hopped in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 to claim a time of 1:57.453. Jamie Chadwick would then take a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 around the circuit for a time of 1:54.859. Following Chadwick is former Formula One champion Jenson Button powering a 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint around Maple Valley for a time of 00:52.168. Finally, Juan Pablo Montoya, who has competed in Formula One, Indy Car and NASCAR, drove a 1974 Toyota Celica around the track for a time of 00:55.480. These are a wide variety of vintage cars that provide an idea of how fast they once were.

How Does Tyler Reddick Stack Up

Tyler Reddick is a current NASCAR driver that is renowned for his road course racing. He currently drives for 23Xl, which is the team owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan which provides a Toyota Camry on the grid. Reddick is only 28 years old and was in the final four of the 2024 NASCAR Playoff at Phoenix with the opportunity to win a championship. He would be beat out by Penske driver Joey Logano, but to compete for a title at this early of an age helps to create a legacy. Reddick started off competing in the Craftsman Truck Series before elevating to the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing. In 2019, he would debut at the Daytona 500 racing for Childress in the number 31. He would become a full-time driver in 2020 in the number 8 car for Childress.

John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell all competed with Reddick to see who would be added as the new Rival to Forza Motorsport in this competition.

Reddick would qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs in just his second season in 2021 and would earn his first victory in 2022. Reddick would join Toyota and 23Xl racing in 2023, finishing 6th in points with two wins and ten top fives. Reddick continued to improve in 2024 with three wins, 12 Top 5 finishes and 21 Top 10 finishes. Reddick is certainly steering towards a championship, one day, in arguably a car that isn't a top tier car on the grid.

Reddick's Results in Legends vs Leaderboards

Reddick's ended up winning a competition between three other drivers in a car that comes from the Initial D series, the 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex. The time he set was a 00:54.305 and for those that can beat that time, they will be awarded with an in-game Pegasus Driving Suit. For this Rival Event #5, the Mobil 1 brand invited other drivers to compete against each other. John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell all competed with Reddick to see who would be added as the new Rival to Forza Motorsport in this competition.