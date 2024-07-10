Key Takeaways Tako no Himitsu is inspired by Game Boy Advance era with engaging gameplay and charming octopus allies.

The Kickstarter campaign has nearly met half its goal on the first day, offering digital and physical versions.

Players can enjoy a demo on Steam, explore mysteries, and unique octopus raising mechanics in an action-based RPG.

Indie games are no stranger to trying to recapture the magic of gaming seen decades before on various platforms and Tako no Himitsu is no different. This charming title states that it's inspired by the Game Boy Advance era of gaming, with inspirations such as Golden Sun being the most immediate visual inspiration. This action-based RPG is well underway and already has a playable demo on Steam for players to try out, but the team behind it is looking to raise some money to go directly to art, music and programming on Tako no Himitsu.

As of writing, the rather modest goal of €50,000 is already halfway complete on their first day with an entire month left to go. Those who may be familiar with leader designer Chris Deneos' previous work, Save me Mr Tako!, will be excited to know that this is a direct sequel taking place 800 years in the future.

Explore a world filled with mysteries of the past

Tako no Himitsu has players taking control of a variety of characters setting off to discover the mysteries they come to uncover along the way. One such mystery being adorable octopus creatures who allow them to use special magic in order to fight enemies and solve puzzles, among other things. These octopus allies can be raised in a special area where a unique currency is used to make them happy through feeding and petting, making them wonderfully adorable companions with a lot to offer. The gameplay goes between exploration and puzzle solving to enemy encounters, and of course, taking down bosses that stand in the way.

There's a great emphasis on switching characters in order to make use of their skills, ensuring they get a chance to shine. The demo offers around an hour and a half of playtime and is well worth checking out for anyone wanting to see if this charming little title is one they want to back.

While there will be digital versions on Steam and Switch available, those wanting a physical edition can also pledge for the Switch release, which will be fulfilled by Pix'n Love and comes with a variety of extra goodies. Those wanting a more expansive physical release can get the collector's physical edition, which includes a CD with the soundtrack, art book, signed postcard and even a GBA-styled box. There are, of course, countless other goodies to check out and add-ons for those wanting a few of these extra items too.

The Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets Kickstarter will run until August 9. Those wanting to check it out should do so here, and to keep up with the latest, can also check out the official Twitter account for the team right here.