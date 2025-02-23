Tales of Angels is a mobile RPG where you collect and upgrade powerful Angels to build the ultimate squad. Strategize, gather resources, and strengthen your heroes to dominate battles!

All Codes For Tales of Angels

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Tales of Angels. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/22

VALENTINEOA – Gives you Diamonds, Goddess’s Whips, 5-Star Epic Crystals and other rewards.

OQWRXCG – Gives you Diamonds, Goddess's Whips, 5-Star Epic Crystals and other rewards.

BUNNYX – Gives you x10 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

PYRRHIXZ – Gives you x10 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

ANGELGIRL – Gives you x10 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

TOASPRINGFES – Gives you x300 Diamonds, x5 Goddess's Whips, and x5 5-Star Epic Crystals.

TOA1MON – Gives you x300 Diamonds, x5 Goddess's Whips, and x5 5-Star Epic Crystals.

PZOSJFJ – Gives you x200 Diamonds, x2 Goddess's Whips, and x3 Maiden EXP [2H].

BUNNYREWARD – Gives you x5 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

TOANEWYEAR – Gives you x10 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

BUNNYGIFT – Gives you x300 Diamonds, x5 Goddess's Whips, and x5 5-Star Epic Crystals.

CHAOTIK – Gives you x300 Diamonds, x5 Goddess's Whips, and x5 5-Star Epic Crystals.

GUITARROCKFIRST – Gives you x10 Goddess's Whips, x100 Ascension Orbs, and x2 Gold [2H].

EVANIT0 – Gives you x300 Diamonds, x5 Goddess's Whips, and x5 5-Star Epic Crystals.

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Angels

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Tales of Angels on your Mobile Device Open your Menu, then tap more. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.