Nothing is ever as it seems in Tales of Graces f Remastered, as some of your teammates hold histories that put characters such as Hubert at unease. Most of these are revealed in the Fendel region, one of which being Pascal’s background.

Being part of an ancient race, the Amarcians are curious by nature but are somewhat hidden in the mountains using technology and magic not seen by anyone else. As you can expect, Pascal fits the bill for this perfectly, being someone who’s overly curious about things like the crysta, and it only makes sense we would see her home in the sky to uncover her mystery.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Amarcian Enclave Clue

As soon as you enter the Amarcian Enclave, you will notice that it’s very different from the rest of the world, or at least most of it. It’s very similar to the ancient ruins you explored when first being introduced to Pascal, which only makes sense she’d be hanging around such a discovery in the world below.

Regardless, when you arrive, you will be tasked with heading to Pascal’s rather messy room (despite her claiming it’s clean), but you’ll probably want to look around first. Head down until you meet the first NPC standing next to a small pedestal, who is overly taken aback by seeing Pascal once more.

Talking to the monument next to her, it will reveal the clue you need. This scrap of paper states “The number of shining lights in town is the key.”

Amarcian Enclave Chest and Code

Close

What are the shining lights? Well, of course, it’s the lanterns. Throughout the Amarcian Enclave, there will be streetlamps that, well, don’t quite light up the town considering the age and the technology behind Tales of Graces f’s engine, but they have a purple coloring to the top of them. This is the indicator you’re looking for.<