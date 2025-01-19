The great kingdom of Barona, one of the first few locations you will be heading to in Tales of Graces f Remastered , and with it comes a bevy of secrets. Unfortunately, while you’re still a kid, there’s not a lot to do here. The story is pretty straight forward and guides you through the massive kingdom without much trouble.

It’s later that the story opens up, and you begin to explore, and some of the secrets you will find will help you along your journey. One such secret comes in the form of a locked treasure chest that’s found across almost every city.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Barona Clue

For Barona, the earliest you’re able to find this clue is after the time skip. Once Asbel and Malik arrive back in Barona and enter the pub for drinks, you’re able to find the clue from here. After the cutscene, you’ll be tasked with returning to the academy. Don’t immediately go just yet, though.

Head outside the pub and, instead of taking a left down the spiraling staircase, head right. Immediately, you will notice a bulletin board outside the building. Interacting with it will give you not only the clue, but the code.

Barona Chest and Code

After finding the clue, continue on with the story as it will take you into the Knight’s Academy. Here, Asbel will be forced to depart from Barona and leave his mentor, Malik, behind. Before going to the port, though, while in the room, head to the right.

Barona Chest Code: 091210

Here, you will find a very plainly placed chest. This is the Barona treasure chest that requires the code that you picked up earlier. Enter 091210 and receive your reward: Elixir. This is a very powerful item, especially early on in the game, that fully restores a party member to 100% HP, even reviving them if needed.

