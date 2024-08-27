Key Takeaways Tales of Graces f is getting a remaster for modern systems with quality-of-life updates.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the game, artbook, soundtrack, and more.

The game features the second-best combat system in the Tales series, lauded for its Style Shift Linear Motion Battle System.

Tales of Graces f is no longer stuck in PS3 purgatory as the Bandai Namco JRPG is getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 17, 2025. Tales of Graces f Remastered is also getting some quality-of-life updates to suit modern playstyles.

Relive Asbel's Adventures in This Remaster

Announced during the August 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Tales of Graces f Remastered includes toggling enemy encounter options, all the original DLC for the game, and destination icons within the UI. This comes alongside the visual upgrades for modern systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This announcement comes as a shock for many as a proposed Tales of Xillia Remastered leak occurred through a retail site earlier this year.

Close

Bandai Namco has announced a Digital Deluxe Edition already. It will include the following:

The game

A digital artbook (includes several design materials and illustrations)

Digital soundtrack with 112 tracks from the original Wii release and the f version.

Battle BGM Pack which lets you switch the battle music with past entries' tracks

Super Growth Support Herb Set

If you pre-order the game, you'll get a Super Adventuring Assistance Set, which contains 10 Apple Gel, 10 Grape Gel, 10 Life Bottles, and 10 Panacea Bottles to keep your party healthy during battle.

Tales of Graces f Remastered includes toggling enemy encounter options, all the original DLC for the game, and destination icons within the UI

Our sister site Game Rant says that Tales of Graces f has the second best combat system in the series. "Tales of Graces uses the Style Shift Linear Motion Battle System which is both accessible and stylish," said its article. "It forces the player to think on the fly, by landing devastating counterattacks that are executed by perfectly timed dodges." The game is fondly remembered for its outstanding combat compared to others in the series.

Other announced remasters during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase include the DS Castlevania titles, Tetris Forever, and the Suikoden I and II HD collection (which launches on March 6, 2025). The action-heavy Yakuza Kiwami is also making a jump to the Nintendo Switch this October. There are many ports and remasters abound for the presumed to be dying console as it reaches its final years. Additionally, there's the impressive 2025-bound Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which has a surprising suite of games, such as Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. Capcom has also confirmed that its upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom collection launches on September 12 digitally and November 22 physically.