If there’s one thing the Tales series has become more and more known for is its vibrant and nostalgic aesthetics. Whether it’s as simple as putting bunny ears on a character or dressing them up in a butler's outfit, Tales games certainly have style.

For Tales of Graces f Remastered , it comes with an incredible amount of variety, with tons of costumes that range from school outfits to outfits from past games. While the game launched with only a handful in 2012, that didn’t stop Bandai Namco from capitalizing on the market by introducing downloadable content. Fortunately for the remaster, all of the downloadable content that was originally released at a premium is available for free.

What's in the Box?

As you might expect, being that Tales of Graces f received quite a few pieces of downloadable content over the years, the list of content would be high, and you’d be right. There are around 100 different items to unlock just from the downloadable content section, and each one offers drastically different things. There’s your typical attachments and outfits, but item and Gald packages that make the early games far easier.

Tales of Destiny 1 & 2 Costumes Tough Kids Clothing Set Quick-Costume Sets Suit Costumes School Uniforms Asbel's Pilot Costume Cheria's Imp Costume Hubert's Avenger Costume Pascal's Cowgirl Costume Malik's Samurai Costume Asebel's Leon Costume Sophie's Anise Costume Cheria's Natalia Costume Hubert's Flynn Costume Pascal's Harold Costume Malik's Raven Costume Richard's Zelos Costume Attachments: Cat Set Attachments: Angel Set Attachments: Santa Set Attachments: Glasses Set Attachments: Mini-Sophie Attachments: Cardboard Mask Attachments: Bunny Set Attachments: Peepit Attachments: Turtlez Set Stuffed Doll Set Advanced Spellbook Set Mixophile's Set Adventurer's Nest Egg Demon Fighter Title Set Delicious Food Set New (?) Mats Upgrade Set Stat Booster! Red Herb Set Super Adventuring Assistance Set Super Growth Support Herb Set Battle BGM Pack Tricolor Gel Set Beginner Chef Set Magic Carta Set 1-9 20 Skits 300,00 Gald x4

How to Access the DLC

If you’re someone who’s caught up in the excitement of one of the best Tales games to be remastered, we wouldn’t be surprised if you overlooked where to actually acquire the downloadable content for consumption.

Well, thankfully, while not painfully obvious, Bandai Namco has made it easily accessible. All that needs to be done is go into the Items menu. You’ll notice 10 different categories to cycle between, from New items to Key Items. At the very end there will be a Wi-Fi-looking icon. This is where the downloadable content will be stored. As listed above, there’s an incredible number of items to choose from, taking a few minutes to use each and every item.

How to Equip Them

Unfortunately, while you’re able to equip attachments and use the card sets right from the get-go, the costumes require a little bit of work. Each of them comes as a Title that must be equipped and leveled up to rank 3 (or, in one case for Sophie, rank 5).

Once you get to that rank, you will not only be a little bit stronger, but be able to equip the new outfits from the Status menu. Now all you have to do is show off your favorite characters in style.

