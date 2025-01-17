The Tales games have always been the full package. While we complain about dungeon design and their poorly aged engine, both of which they fixed in the latest Tales of Arise, this is a franchise that is known for deep and impactful stories, along with some of the most engaging and fast-paced combat we’ve seen in a JRPG.

With that said, there’s one aspect that remains at the top of the Tales series’ core design choice: aesthetics, and Tales of Graces f Remastered is no different. Along with all the praise of their mechanical designs, their artistic designs are something to be in awe of as each game has some of the most well-thought-out cosmetics you can think of, and it’s only enhanced thanks to the various means to customize your characters.

What are Attachments and Costumes?

Costumes are fairly self-explanatory. Each character has their default outfit that the studio meticulously designed for them specifically when creating their vision of the character. With that said, each of the characters comes with a handful of unique outfits to swap to. These are purely for aesthetics purposes as they don’t actually contribute to your overall damage, but they do make the character look good in cutscenes. Whether it’s dressing Sophie up as a cute school girl or Malik is a battle-hardened samurai, there are a lot of options here.

As for attachments, these are additions to the character. While it won’t change what the character is wearing, it does add little trinkets to their person to bring out their personality. For example, you can give a character bunny or cat ears, or put a whole turtle shell on the back of a character. Depending on the costume (especially bigger sets), these will sometimes interfere and clip through the geometry, but for the most part they are placed on the character fairly well. It’s too bad we don’t have the ability to adjust their placement.

Equipping Costumes and Attachments

Now for actually equipping the costumes and attachments themselves. Where you’re able to find the means to equip these is actually fairly hidden and not well explained. If you’re a veteran of the series, you’ll probably know exactly where to go.

The costume and attachment menus are located within “Status” in the main menu. Upon selecting a character, it will give you their information, be it level, CC, amount of EXP needed to level up, etc. There are six pages of this and two of those pages are dedicated to the customization of that character. Page 5 is for costume and page 6 is for attachments. You’re actually not able to try on costumes you don’t have unlocked or earned.

For attachments, there is only a set number that can be equipped for a character, so you can’t just throw everything on, but at the very least, unlike equipment, each piece can be equipped on multiple characters at once.

How to Unlock More Costumes and Attachments?

The vast majority of costumes and attachments come from the downloadable content that has been added throughout the game’s life cycle. Bandai Namco and the Tales Studio have created various different costumes and attachments to use on their characters, and thankfully, all of them are included in the remastered package.

These are located in the Items menu at the very end, but it does require you to individually open each of the packages. For attachments, you’ll be able to equip them once unlocked, but for costumes, you’ll need to equip the title associated with the costume and through battle earn SP to rank it up. Once it’s ranked up to level 3 (with one being level 5), the costume will be unlocked for that specific character.

There are attachments that can be found in the vast world, but there are very few in comparison to the many included downloadable content.

