Whether it’s traversing the world or saving it from a seemingly magical threat, Asbel and his team certainly have their hands full in Tales of Graces f Remastered. Even so, our purehearted protagonist does make time to stop and help others, as seen with the various Requests you’re able to take in every single city.

Some of them are unique, though, tied directly to quests, and one so happens to be tied directly to a longstanding member of the Lhant household. Frederic, Cheria’s grandfather, is one of the butlers of the Lhant manor, but he’s in a bit of a pickle.

Starting the Quest

Pre-Requisite: Progress past the Warrior's Roost main story quest.

In order to start Frederic’s quest, the player will need to have access to Lhant again, but in order to do this, you must make up with your brother. This occurs after the events of Yu Liberte where Hubert finally accompanies the group on their adventures. After this, head to the Yu Liberte Port and make way for Warrior’s Roost. This is the perfect and quickest place to go to the various locations across the world as it acts as an almost hub, being in the middle of the ocean.

After dealing with the events at Warrior’s Roost, head back to Lhant and head into Cheria’s home. Here, her grandpa will be in a bind as he has lost his handkerchief that Asbel’s father gave to him. Cheria seems quite upset that he’d lost something so valuable as a handkerchief, so it’s up to the player to find it.

Finding Frederic’s Handkerchief

Fortunately, Frederic remembers the last time he saw it: in Barona while he was on a supply trip. Why he didn’t think of this sooner and put this adventure on our world-saving hero and his companions is beyond me, but off to Barona we go.

Take the port to the east to get to Barona quickly (via Turtlez) and head into town. Head up the lengthy staircase to get to the kingdom, and then down a shorter set of stairs and go under the bridge. This is exactly where you need to be as the Item shop that Frederic described is up and to the left.

A customer fortunately turned in the lost handkerchief earlier to the shopkeeper. Talking to the lady, she will compliment Asbel and Cheria, thinking they’re a couple. Regardless, you now have Frederic’s handkerchief, so all that’s needed is return to Lhant and turn it in via the Request NPC in Lhant Manor and enjoy the cute cutscene between grandfather and granddaughter.

Rewards