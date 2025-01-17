One of the many staples of the Tales series, the Grade Shop makes a return in Tales of Graces f Remastered , but not in the way you might think. Usually you have to wait until the end of the game before accessing the various unique multipliers and game-breaking adjustments, but Bandai Namco has made it far more accessible right from the get-go.

What is the Grade Shop?

The Grade Shop is a reoccurring system in the Tales game where, at the end of every battle, the game will grade you on your performance. Depending how well you did, it will add a value to a hidden counter. If you did well, it will add a positive value to your grade score. If you did poorly, though, it would reduce it.

It was an interesting way to show how well the player does by the end of the campaign, by offering you a shop filled with various goodies and adjustments to your next playthrough.

What’s in the Grade Shop?

In the remastered version of Tales of Graces f, the grade shop is available right from the start of the story, without the player even having played the game in the past. Not only that, but it gives players the max grade (3190) to be able to purchase everything that’s in the shop itself.

This helps the player get on their feet very early on, by allowing various aspects such as more EXP and more SP.

Trade EXP for Gald Double Experience 5x Experience Half Experience Double SP Triple SP Double Item Drops Dualize Discount Upgrade Eleth Mixer Expand Inventory Maximum Speed Chain Capacity +1 Chain Capacity +2 Double Critical Double Damage 5x Damage Double Gald Unlock Qualities Maximum Eleth +500 Maximum HP +1000 Halved Shop Prices

What’s Worth Getting in the Grade Shop

If this is your first time playing Tales of Graces f, it doesn’t help to select almost all the options. If you look at the tooltips when selecting each of the item modifiers in the shop, there will be some that say “No ON/OFF”. What this means is that everything that has this note is permanent.

Everything that doesn’t have this notice in the tooltip is basically free game. You can, and should, select these options, and if you don’t like how it’s used, you’re able to turn it off in the settings menu. With that said, there are a couple of selections we don’t recommend:

Maximum Eleth +500

Maximum HP +1000

These two in particular cannot be turned off. While they don’t ruin the game, they make fights significantly easier with the extra HP, and while you probably won’t be running out of Eleth all that fast in the early stages of the game, the extra 500 will come into play later on.

We do still highly recommend the Chain Capacity upgrades despite them being permanent, but this is because it makes combat far more enjoyable. Outside of that, it's up to you to decide how you want to play. Like we said, you're able to turn them on and off on the fly, so don't think too hard about it. We definitely recommend things like double EXP, SP and Item Drops, along with increasing the Maximum Speed in the field.