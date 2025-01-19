Where it all began for our protagonist, the small town of Lhant was founded and run by the Lhant family under the kingdom of Barona. This is where the story begins, and it features crucial story points that would change the very history of the world in Tales of Graces f Remastered .

Like most of the cities and towns in Tales of Graces f Remastered, they contain merchants, residents, side quests, and, of course, the secret treasure chest. This is a chest that requires a little bit of thought to overcome, and you will be rewarded handsomely for doing so.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Lhant Clue

Being that Lhant is Asbel’s home, it would only make sense that the clue would be found within his own manor. Outside the main corridor, there are four rooms to check, but the room you want to go exploring in is your mother's in the top left.

Here, you can talk with Asbel’s mother and interact with her loyal companion, but what you’re truly looking for is the note. This is located on your dog’s little area in the top left corner of the room, just past the bed. Here, it will say “Iron Sword’s Physical Attack.” A strange thing to have lying around, but all you need to do is go into the menu and check the Iron Sword (provided you own it) where it will give you the value of P.ATK.

Lhant Chest and Code

The Lhant treasure chest is actually a little hidden. In Asbel’s father’s study room (the western room on the first floor), there will be a maid sweeping in the top right alongside a sturdy chair and desk at the back of the room.

Heading all the way back there, you’re able to move the character towards the camera, revealing a little bit more of the room. Here you will find the Lhant treasure chest just ready to be opened by anyone with the code.

Lhant Chest Code: 37

All that needs to be done is look up the P.ATK value of the Iron Sword (37) and enter it into the command key. And presto! The All-Divide is yours to keep. This is a special item used in battle to halve the damage taken by enemies and allies. It’s really useful in very specific situations, with some of the Grade Shop features being far more useful than this.

