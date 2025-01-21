If there’s one thing the Tales series does exceptionally well, it’s to tell a good story. While it’s the main story players come for, it’s side quests and fun interactions with the characters that the players stay for. This has been something a lot of Tales games have been able to accomplish fairly well, and Tales of Graces f Remastered is no different.

Whether it’s interacting with your friends or helping someone in the world that’s in need, there are a lot of compelling stories to be told. One so happens to be tied directly to our stoic Hubert, although started from the most unlikely of sources.

Starting the Quest

To start this quest, you will need to progress the story to the point that you have Hubert in your party. This means you’ll have to complete the Strahta Desert Ruins and talk to the president shortly after. When you do so, Hubert will finally join Asbel on his adventures, and doing so will allow you to unlock this short but sweet quest.

Head into town in Yu Liberte, specifically the small shop you may have noticed when you first entered that was vacant. There will be a shop right next to it, but there seems to be a shop not operational and mainly used for storing boxes and barrels.

Now, though, there will be a young woman standing a little gloomy in front of it. This is Marian, an old acquaintance of Hubert. This is a nice sneak peek at Hubert’s life after having left the Lhant family, maybe growing a little attached to this unique individual. Regardless, talk to her to start the quest.