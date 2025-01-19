Ever since Asbel was a child, he has traveled across the lands, exploring various towns and kingdoms. Unfortunately, that was primarily located within a very specific section of the world, namely his hometown of Lhant and the kingdom of Barona. Well, he’s looking to expand his horizons in Tales of Graces f Remastered .

The small port settlement of Oul Raye may not be the most memorable location you’ll come across. In fact, it’s a pretty quick venture that’s just a slightly larger than other ports, but it still somehow has its own culture and, more importantly, a secret treasure chest to open.

What is the Puzzle Treasure Chest?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Oul Raye Clue

Upon arriving at the Oul Raye port, you’ll notice a small child of the Turtlez clan being bullied by others. While this isn’t directly related to the treasure chest, it definitely serves as a prelude or hint of what you’re going to expect.

Progressing a little further past the port and the small hut, you’ll come across the actual town part of Oul Raye, which is bustling. It’s a rather scenic little town that, while it doesn’t have a lot to offer, it does have its own history and uniqueness.

The first structure you will come across is the inn itself with a man sitting just to the right of it in the shade. What you should be eyeing, though, is the little sign coming into town. It looks like a normal sign that may have the specials of a restaurant or even a notice for new arrivals, but instead it has the clue you’ve been looking for: “The Fee of the merchant tribe.”

Oul Raye Chest and Code

Moving past the sign itself, you’ll hit the inn, and just down the small staircase is the locked treasure chest you’ve been looking for. It’s partially obstructed behind the staircase, but you should be able to make it out pretty easily.

Oul Raye Chest Code: 100

Now all you need is the code and it’s a fairly easy one. As we stated, the clue was “the fee of the merchant tribe.” The merchant tribe is, of course, the Turtlez, who continue to roam the world and offer various goods. And for services transporting Asbel and his teammates across the land, well, that costs 100 Gald per trip.

Type in 100, and you will obtain the Book of Sustenance, a new book that restores your HP as you walk around the world, something that comes in handy in dungeons.

