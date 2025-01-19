While we’ve covered some of the bigger settlements and towns, Sable Izolle is one of the smaller ones in Tales of Graces f Remastered . It serves as a breather in the Strahta Desert, connecting between Oul Raye and Yu Liberte. While it’s not particularly big, it makes up for it in its diversity, with a center where scholars go, and you even meet an NPC who looks an awfully lot like a young Rita from Tales of Vesperia.

Regardless, even for a small settlement such as this, it contains a treasure chest that you will need to put together a puzzle to solve. Fortunately, if you’ve been listening to the story thus far, it’s not too difficult to figure out.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Sable Izolle Clue

While most of the clues thus far have been fairly reasonable. Little notes left in places off the beaten-path, a bulletin on a bulletin board, or even a talking plant (that last one probably doesn’t make much sense). Well, the one in Sable Izolle is a little more on the obscure side of things, as you probably wouldn’t think of checking this portion of the map.

In Sable Izolle, head into the giant research facility where tons of researchers and guards are posted. There will be what looks like an elevator in the middle, along with floors upon floors of books that aren’t accessible to read, unfortunately.

To the right behind the guard is where you should be drawing your eye though. There are a few doll-like figures on the ground, but one of them seems to be floating on a strange device. Talk to the device itself for it to say “The password is the number of the monster beloved by the people of Strahta in the enemy book.”

Sable Izolle Chest and Code