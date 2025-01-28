Requests are some of the best ways to level up your Titles in Tales of Graces f Remastered. While you’ll have access to the Grade Shop right from the get-go, allowing you to double and even triple the amount of SP you obtain from battles, if you want to go the ol’ fashion way of leveling up, Requests are definitely the way to go.

They not only give you a good deal of SP, but also allow you to unlock new equipment you might not see anywhere else, as there are requests that are unique to certain characters and their stories. This could be Hubert’s future wife or a little lovely getaway with Cheria and Asbel. Regardless, Requests are an important part of Tales of Graces f Remastered.

Starting to Quest

In order to start this questline, you will need access to Lhant, once more. To get there, you will need to progress the story to Warrior’s Roost where you can enter a tournament to see who’s the most capable from around the globe. This serves as a great hub for the rest of the game as it’s located right in the middle of the ocean, conveniently connecting all continents via boat.

Once you complete the story here, you’ll be able to travel to all the locations you’ve already visited. One location you’ll want to go to is Lhant, the starting town. Here, go into your manor and talk to your mother on the second floor, west bedroom. Hubert is in need of his mother’s aid in hopes of obtaining a trade permit for those in Oul Raye.

Obtaining the Trade Permit