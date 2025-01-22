If you look at the map of Tales of Graces f Remastered, you’ll probably think there’s not a lot to it, and you’d be mostly right. There are essentially only three continents to speak of, with the eastern continent being the green lands, the south being the desert and the north the snowy plains. Fortunately, there’s a lot more to it than just that.

Regardless, on the colder side of things, we have the region of Fendel, where cities such as Velanik and Zavhert reside. The latter is the capital city, being a cold, metal city of war. The former is a somewhat peaceful but horribly rundown town that’s in need of some help.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Velanik Clue

Close

There’s not a lot to Velanik when you look around. There are a couple of houses to enter, with just as few NPCs to interact with. This small town is horribly rundown and makes everything south of it, such as Lhant and Barona, look like paradise in comparison.

For the chest clue, you will need to head to the east of the first map and enter the large-looking, but small interior house and exit out the back. To the north is a well, while the south is a treasure chest where you will be swindled by a young boy who blocks your way until you pay him to leave.

Head to the north and interact with the well. It will state “The number of horns on the monster that lives on cryas fragments.”

Velanik Chest and Code