Whether it’s finding lost items or saving entire villages from desolation, there’s a large array of activities Asbel and his party find themselves in. Tales of Graces f Remastered certainly has a ton of content to dig through, and one of them just so happens to bring us back to some ancient ruins and fight a seemingly harmless monster. One of the requests we are given is to find the source of a disturbance, and in doing so we put ourselves in harms way.

Starting the Quest

In order to start the Wallbridge Evidence quest, you will need to go back to Gralesyde and talk to Duke Dalen. Because he aligns himself with King Richard, you will need to progress through the story until you recruit Hubert to your team. This will occur after the events in Yu Liberte and the Strahta Desert Ruins, where Richard reveals himself as some magical evildoer.

After this, you’ll arrive in Warrior’s Roost, the hub of the world where you’re able to go back to previous areas you’ve once visited. This is when you’ll be able to return to Gralesyde and talk to Duke Dalen to start the quest.

Because of Richard’s actions, the Duke’s allegiance has been swayed a bit in hopes of returning Richard to who he once was. Regardless, he will report to you that there have been earthquakes and tremors under Wallbridge.

Finding the Source of the Disturbance