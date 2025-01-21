Located in the center of the ocean, in between the dry desert of Strahta and the frigid mountains of Fendel, Warrior’s Roost is a place where people come for excitement. While it mainly serves as a bridge between the different continents, it houses the Riot Peak battle arena for everyone across the globe to come and compete in combat.

Surprisingly, while this isn’t technically a city or town in a traditional sense, especially because in Tales of Graces f Remastered, it’s nothing more than a couple of boats and a staircase that leads to the gladiatorial registration, it still has one of the puzzling locked chests.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Warrior’s Roost Clue

Because Warrior’s Roost is so small, you’ll probably come across the clue fairly easily. Warrior’s Roost could very well fit in a single frame if it weren’t for the large staircase going up towards the coliseum, so you can imagine there really isn’t much to do here than fight.

For the clue in the small location, go around 75% of the way up the staircase. Just past the cave in the wall, there will be a rock partially covering the left most side of the stairs. Talk to it and it will reveal “That which symbolizes Riot Peak is the key.” Because Tales of Graces f Remastered changed the system to only include numbers, so what exactly symbolizes Riot Peak as a numbered value?

Warrior’s Roost Chest and Code

All that needs to be done is go to the first floor where you arrive at Warrior’s Roost. From here, go to the left of the red-dressed guard and talk to the oversized urn lighting up the cave, and it will directly tell you “the three swords symbolize Riot Peak.”

A pretty self-explanatory answer to the question of what symbolizes Riot Peak, as