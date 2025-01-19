The desert isn’t a place for just anyone, but the cast of characters in Tales of Graces f Remastered head into the scorching heat and battle some of the largest monsters they’ve seen. We’re talking football field-sized beings such as the Rockgagong, and some lesser sized monsters to fill in the gaps in-between.

But as you can expect from a desert setting, there is an oasis, and that just happens to be Yu Liberte, a beautiful city in the middle of the desert brimming with life and youth. It is also one of the handful of nations outside Barona. While initially allied with the kingdom, its importance in the story isn’t understated as it's where the Oswells reside, the house that took Asbel’s brother Hubert in for adoption while he was a child.

What are the Locked Treasure Chests?

Throughout your adventures in Tales of Graces f Remastered, you will sometimes come across locked treasure chests. These are generally located within cities and require the player to solve a puzzle in order to open it.

While most of these are fairly straightforward, it’s a matter of finding the clue within the city itself that will give away what the answer is. Even then, the clue may be something fairly cryptic, or it could be the answer itself.

Within these chests contain a book that can be equipped in the Ether Mixer and generally are passive abilities. These include things such as gaining extra Gald at the end of fights, increasing your movement speed in the world, or doubling the duration of cooked dishes. There’s no shortage of mixtures that can be obtained, but a lot of these books are located within these treasure chests.

Yu Liberte Clue

Being a rather large city, the clue could be anywhere. There are a handful of houses to poke your nose into, not to mention a rather large commercial district. The clue itself is in a rather unsuspecting spot: the inn.

Head into one of the biggest inns you’ll see in Tales of Graces f Remastered, and there will be a handful of places to look. It could very well have been on the grand piano, but instead, in the back right, behind the piano itself, is a plant that holds a rather ominous voice.

Talking to the plant, Asbel will hear a voice saying “What is the number of Strahta’s valkines in the discovery book?” A rather strange plant to suggest this to anyone that comes up to it.

Yu Liberte Chest and Code