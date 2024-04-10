Key Takeaways Sony to offer two day one launch titles for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members: Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Animal Well.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau will join the service on April 23, while Animal Well will make its debut on May 9.

In addition, fourteen more games will be joining the Game Catalog and Classics libraries on April 16, including three PS1 games exclusively for Premium subscribers.

Unlike the offerings found on Game Pass, Sony typically tends to be more selective with the titles they choose to offer as day one launches for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Animal Well will both be included on launch day for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members

However, as part of the latest lineup announcement for the upcoming additions to the Game Catalog and Classics libraries, Sony has revealed two games that will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers on the same day that the titles launch on other platforms. On April 23, PS+ members at those tiers can snag Tales of Kenzera: Zau, an upcoming Metroidvania from Surgent Studios as part of the EA Originals lineup. In the game, the protagonist Zau must track down and harness the spirits of three monsters in order to please the god of death and revive his father. In addition to familiar platforming abilities like wall jumping and air dashes, players will also utilize a sun and moon mask to attack enemies from up close and afar.

Next month on May 9, Animal Well will make its debut on PS5, PC and Switch and will also be available on day one for PS+ Extra and Premium members. The debut title for both solo developer Billy Basso and publisher Bigmode (which was created by gaming YouTuber videogamedunkey), Animal Well is also a side-scrolling platformer, but with a stronger focus on exploration and puzzle solving. As a featureless blob trapped in an underground labyrinth, players will encounter mysterious animals and try to find their way back to the surface.

Along with the aforementioned titles, Sony has also shared the rest of the additions coming to the Game Catalog and Classics libraries next week on April 16. As always, the Classics will only be available for Premium members, while the Game Catalog titles can be accessed by both Extra and Premium subscribers. The full list of titles can be viewed below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation Plus Classics

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS5, PS4)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS5, PS4)

MediEvil (PS5, PS4)