Tales of Kenzera: Zau has gained a new demo on PC through Steam, in addition to trials on PS5 and Xbox Series systems (on June 13).. EA Originals has also begun a limited-time discount for the critically acclaimed game.

The demo and trials of Tales of Kenzera: Zau give an early peek at the game. It introduces the gripping storyline and the fast combat system that this indie title offers. If you like what you're playing, your save progress transfer to the full game. The demo is available now on Steam, while the trials release for PS5 and Xbox Series systems on June 13.

Also, you can get a limited-time 25% off offer on the game. It will run until the following dates:

Epic Store: Until June 18, 2024

Xbox Series X|S: Until June 18, 2024

PlayStation 5: Until June 19, 2024

Steam & EA App: June 13 - July 11, 2024

It's odd how each platform has a unique cut off date for this discount, but hey, at least it's happening. The game is also discounted by 25% off for the Nintendo Switch until the end of the month.

When Tales of Kenzera: Zau released earlier this year, our review gave it a 3.5 out of five star rating. "Despite issues with its difficulty balance and some of the elements of the metroidvania genre, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is still a promising start for Surgent Studios, with its smooth, fast gameplay, astounding world, engrossing story and jaw-dropping visuals," said the review.

Overall, Tales of Kenzera: Zau received a decent 76 Metacritic score from 64 critics. The consensus is that the game does have minor flaws, but it's a decent first attempt from the studio. The story and the unique music seem to be a highlight.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau has free trials on PS5 and Xbox Series systems.

"Even if Tales of Kenzera: Zau's combat and platforming can occasionally stumble, they act as a great compliment to the hard-hitting story and heartfelt characters that explore grief in one of the most interesting and human ways I've seen in some time," said our sister site TheGamer's review."Above all else, Zau's realistic journey through the loss of a loved one is something that's going to stick with me for some time, and I'm grateful for the loving lessons I've learned from it."

Other 2024 indie highlights include the deck builder Balatro, the stunning Nightingale, and the vehicle survival game Pacific Drive. Palworld might be one of the biggest to affect the industry as well with a massive number of players. It's been a great year for indies, while triple-A publishers have fewer titles in number.