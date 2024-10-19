Key Takeaways Surgent Studios is halting game production due to poor sales, leading to layoffs and the need for additional funding. (107 characters)

2024 has been a rough year for video game studios with multiple closings and even some of the largest in the industry, including Riot Games , going through rounds of layoffs. Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent Studios is the latest to suffer a setback this year, and while the studio isn't closing, a recent message posted to X explains that all game production is being temporarily halted while they try to secure additional funding. This news comes only six months after the launch of their first game.

Surgent Studios was founded in 2020 by Abubakar Salim, known for his work as Father in the HBO Max series Raised By Wolves and as the voice of Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins . Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the studio's only game to date, is a Metroidvania that draws inspiration from the Bantu of southern Africa, which gave the title a distinctive visual and musicial style. Players have praised the art style and personal story of a son setting out to bring his father back from the afterlife, which has earned it a "Very Positive" review rating on Steam .

Poor Sales From Day One

While Tales of Kenzera: Zau is well regarded by those that played it, the game never reached the sales numbers Surgent Studios was expecting. Launching on day one on PlayStation Plus wasn't enough to stop the studio from laying off slightly over a dozen people only three months after its debut. Though the studio isn't closing down just yet, having to put the entire gaming division on hiatus isn't a good sign for the future. Salim has been optimistic on social media, praising the team and announcing that they are looking to the future.

The future of Surgent Studios is now about finding a partner to help develop their second title, described as something more visceral and edgier than Tales of Kenzera: Zau, while at the same time, hinting at future updates about the future of Zau. Electronic Arts helped bring their first game over the finish line through the EA Originals label, but after the disappointing sales, and the drastic move by the studio, it's clear that a different partner is needed this time. Metroidvanias have become incredibly common, which is why Tales of Kenzera: Zau struck a chord with players by doing something different with the classic formula, so here's hoping that the studio can be saved and they keep innovating.