Developer Wētā Workshop and publisher Private Division have announced a new delay for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. The cozy life sim based on J. R. R. Tolkien's classic stories about Middle Earth will now be released on July 29, 2025. It'll be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

A Simple, Slow Life on Middle Earth

Unveiled in 2023, Tales of the Shire was originally planned for a 2024 release, but the developer postponed it to early 2025. While a March release date was eventually set, the team noticed that they need some extra time and once again notified players of their plans.

The news came alongside a playful note with references to the Middle Earth universe, which is shared in Tolkien's works The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The post on their social media channels, such as X (previously called Twitter), is a little vague when it comes to motivation, talking about aspects like "foot-hair styles" and "fluffiest cakes."

The whole statement, however, points to how they need extra time to polish the experience and get even the smallest details right. As such, the developers ask for some patience from the fans who have been eagerly anticipating the experience and may feel frustrated by the news.

Tales of the Shire is a Hobbit life simulator set in the small settlement of Bywater within the lush and quiet area of the Shire, an important region in Tolkien's stories. Despite not being recognized as a village of Hobbiton, Bywater will grow and evolve over time, getting more people and becoming a stronger community over time. Seeing the place flourish and getting to be a part of it is one of the attractions of the game.

Like other games of its genre, such as Stardew Valley or Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will get to do many activities, including decorating their home, fishing and tending to their gardens. It'll also be possible to explore the Shire, looking for fruits and herbs in the wild areas, and to interact with the townsfolk through conversation. To get more intimate with the characters, players may invite them to meals, as food is an important part of the Hobbits' daily lives, and try out different recipes.

While the routine of completing your daily tasks is part of the experience, the changes in weather and surprises that only happen during specific seasons should offer variation to the general experience. Player actions will significantly impact Bywater's status as the settlement makes an effort to be recognized as a legitimate village by the Hobbit populace.

The game should not demand any knowledge of the Middle Earth universe to be enjoyed, but it'll also feature some elements that will be better appreciated by fans of Tolkien's works. According to the game's Steam page, it'll be possible to meet iconic characters. People who have either read the books or watched the movies may also recognize the Hobbit surnames of some families they'll meet.